Why Mikel Arteta wants to add Julian Alvarez to his Arsenal squad

Mikel Arteta has reportedly remained a long-term admirer of Julian Alvarez, with Arsenal continuing to monitor the Atletico Madrid attacker ahead of a possible future transfer move.

The Gunners have been linked with Alvarez for some time and are understood to face competition from Barcelona, PSG and several other major European clubs for his signature. The Argentinian forward remains one of the most highly regarded attackers in world football, and his future has become a growing topic of discussion as interest from top clubs intensifies.

Arsenal continues monitoring Alvarez’s situation

Alvarez joined Atletico Madrid after leaving Manchester City, although Arsenal were also interested in signing him before the move to Spain was completed. City reportedly preferred not to sell directly to a Premier League rival, leading to Atletico securing the transfer instead.

Despite moving to La Liga, speculation continues regarding a possible return to English football in the future. Arsenal are believed to remain interested, particularly because Arteta sees Alvarez as a player capable of improving the team’s attacking quality and intensity.

At Atletico Madrid, Alvarez faces a difficult challenge in competing consistently for league and European honours, which has led to suggestions he could eventually consider another move in pursuit of further trophies and greater opportunities for success at the highest level.

Arteta values intensity and experience

According to Fichajes, Arsenal particularly value Julián Álvarez’s intensity, while the report also claims that his Premier League experience would also facilitate a potential immediate adaptation.

Those qualities are viewed as major advantages by Arsenal, especially given Alvarez’s successful spell at Manchester City, where he played an important role in one of the most dominant teams in Europe. His experience of winning major honours and competing at the highest level is considered highly attractive to the Gunners as they continue building a squad capable of sustained success.

Arteta is believed to admire Alvarez’s work rate, tactical intelligence and versatility across the front line, all of which fit the manager’s preferred style of play.

If Arsenal eventually move forward with their interest, they will likely face strong competition from other European giants also hoping to secure the signing of the World Cup winner.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…