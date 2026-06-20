Why Mikel Arteta wants to sign Manchester United man

Marcus Rashford is being discussed at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta open to adding the attacker to his squad and encouraging the club’s executives to consider a possible move. Rashford impressed during a loan spell at Barcelona last season and had expected a permanent transfer. Barcelona remain interested in signing him, but Manchester United continue to prefer a permanent departure rather than any further loan arrangement.

Arsenal are also assessing their attacking options, particularly on the left wing, where Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard could be available if suitable offers arrive. Rashford’s pace and experience are seen as valuable attributes by Arteta, who is believed to be keen to strengthen his forward line and increase depth for the upcoming campaign.

Arsenal transfer planning

United’s stance remains firm as they continue to insist on a permanent transfer for Rashford rather than another loan deal. Barcelona’s interest also persists, although they are unwilling to meet the valuation and would prefer a temporary arrangement covering his wages. Intermediaries have therefore been used to contact Arsenal and other interested clubs.

As reported by Team Talk, his pace and experience are the main reasons Arteta would love to work with the Englishman, and the Arsenal manager is pushing for the club to sign him. He sees the United man as a player who can improve his team with those qualities and help them compete for even more trophies in this regard too.

Transfer situation overview

Barcelona remain interested but do not want to meet United’s valuation, preferring a loan arrangement while covering his salary. United insist on a permanent transfer and are not open to further temporary deals, keeping negotiations open as clubs continue discussions through intermediaries.

Overall, the situation remains unresolved as Arsenal assess their options and Rashford’s future continues to be discussed. Further developments are expected as clubs consider whether a permanent transfer or another loan move will be prioritised in the ongoing negotiations period.