Why Mikel Arteta wants to sign Manchester United man

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
What about Bobbery the Sunderland player wbo plays for the Netherlands he is a fine player who scores goals who may be undervalued both as a player and money wise.
AndI do not think letting Martielli go os a good Idea he got speed takes bis oponent and should be given more play time
What about Dumphrys the Dutch defender. He defeds well and goes up the wing to provide crosses and is fast.
I think Rashford is a good signing even the ex Man Utd Greenwood he is a very talented player and Tonali the Newcastle man is a strong player in the centre of the field . What about Yildis of Juve bit I dont think the club will let him go.
Rashford, Brobbery, Barcola, Thiago are all class attackers, who could improve our squad and help Arsenal to reach the next level.
Favourable bargaining opportunities must determine who is most advantageous to sign. I could accept them all.
If Rashford accepts the possibility of covering CF and supporting Gyokeres when required, which will allow us sign 2 other left wingers and no further striker that will be good. As for Martinelli he needs to be sold. He will benefit from a new environment, as his development has stalled at Arsenal. If there are more quality players available in the market, Trossard should be sold as well. There seems to be a lot of good wingers available that we can afford to sell the two left wingers.
Rafael Leo
Barcola
Rogers
Nico Williams
Rodrygo
Rashford
Just to mention a few. There are lots of star names that seem possible this summer. We can sell Martinelli without problems if we get a worthy replacement.
Troasard is someone we really need to be careful before we sell. Even if he is not playing, having a well rested Trossard coming into the team to help during injury crisis or during a barren run will not be bad if we can afford to keep him while signing 2 world class wingers with magic in their boots.
I really want to see a typical arsenal player that is technical and with magic in their boots. Player profiles like Pires, Bergamp, Hleb, Sanchez, Nasri, Carzola. We should checkout Mika Godts if he comes close to any of the afore mentioned names. At this point in our project, those are the kind of players we should be looking out for. I am sorry, I believe Martinelli should be sold for the kind of player profile I just mentioned above.