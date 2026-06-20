Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Why Mikel Arteta wants to sign Manchester United man

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford is being discussed at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta open to adding the attacker to his squad and encouraging the club’s executives to consider a possible move. Rashford impressed during a loan spell at Barcelona last season and had expected a permanent transfer. Barcelona remain interested in signing him, but Manchester United continue to prefer a permanent departure rather than any further loan arrangement.

Arsenal are also assessing their attacking options, particularly on the left wing, where Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard could be available if suitable offers arrive. Rashford’s pace and experience are seen as valuable attributes by Arteta, who is believed to be keen to strengthen his forward line and increase depth for the upcoming campaign.

Arsenal transfer planning

United’s stance remains firm as they continue to insist on a permanent transfer for Rashford rather than another loan deal. Barcelona’s interest also persists, although they are unwilling to meet the valuation and would prefer a temporary arrangement covering his wages. Intermediaries have therefore been used to contact Arsenal and other interested clubs.

As reported by Team Talk, his pace and experience are the main reasons Arteta would love to work with the Englishman, and the Arsenal manager is pushing for the club to sign him. He sees the United man as a player who can improve his team with those qualities and help them compete for even more trophies in this regard too.

Transfer situation overview

Barcelona remain interested but do not want to meet United’s valuation, preferring a loan arrangement while covering his salary. United insist on a permanent transfer and are not open to further temporary deals, keeping negotiations open as clubs continue discussions through intermediaries.

Overall, the situation remains unresolved as Arsenal assess their options and Rashford’s future continues to be discussed. Further developments are expected as clubs consider whether a permanent transfer or another loan move will be prioritised in the ongoing negotiations period.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Juventus star wants Arsenal move but there is one big obstacle
Arsenal’s 2025/26 League Cup Campaign: A Journey of Highs and Heartbreak
Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel hints at how much involvement Saka will get against Ghana
Posted by

Tags Marcus Rashford Mikel Arteta

4 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. What about Bobbery the Sunderland player wbo plays for the Netherlands he is a fine player who scores goals who may be undervalued both as a player and money wise.
    AndI do not think letting Martielli go os a good Idea he got speed takes bis oponent and should be given more play time

    Reply

  2. What about Dumphrys the Dutch defender. He defeds well and goes up the wing to provide crosses and is fast.
    I think Rashford is a good signing even the ex Man Utd Greenwood he is a very talented player and Tonali the Newcastle man is a strong player in the centre of the field . What about Yildis of Juve bit I dont think the club will let him go.

    Reply

  3. Rashford, Brobbery, Barcola, Thiago are all class attackers, who could improve our squad and help Arsenal to reach the next level.
    Favourable bargaining opportunities must determine who is most advantageous to sign. I could accept them all.

    Reply

  4. If Rashford accepts the possibility of covering CF and supporting Gyokeres when required, which will allow us sign 2 other left wingers and no further striker that will be good. As for Martinelli he needs to be sold. He will benefit from a new environment, as his development has stalled at Arsenal. If there are more quality players available in the market, Trossard should be sold as well. There seems to be a lot of good wingers available that we can afford to sell the two left wingers.
    Rafael Leo
    Barcola
    Rogers
    Nico Williams
    Rodrygo
    Rashford
    Just to mention a few. There are lots of star names that seem possible this summer. We can sell Martinelli without problems if we get a worthy replacement.
    Troasard is someone we really need to be careful before we sell. Even if he is not playing, having a well rested Trossard coming into the team to help during injury crisis or during a barren run will not be bad if we can afford to keep him while signing 2 world class wingers with magic in their boots.
    I really want to see a typical arsenal player that is technical and with magic in their boots. Player profiles like Pires, Bergamp, Hleb, Sanchez, Nasri, Carzola. We should checkout Mika Godts if he comes close to any of the afore mentioned names. At this point in our project, those are the kind of players we should be looking out for. I am sorry, I believe Martinelli should be sold for the kind of player profile I just mentioned above.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors