Why Mikel Arteta ‘won’t be sacked’ – Former Gunner explains club’s ‘plan’

Kevin Campbell has claimed that Arsenal have a long-term plan for Mikel Arteta as boss, and that it isn’t just his FA Cup success keeping him employed.

The Gunners made the jump to hire Arteta in December 2019, and the team initially appeared much more organised, and appeared to be fighting for the shirt once more.

We eventually closed out the seasons by rescuing European football through the back door by winning the FA Cup, beating both Chelsea and Manchester City in the latter stages.

While the new season started brightly, by winning the Community Shield before winning five of the next six in all competitions, we then fall into touching distance of the relegation zone, before climbing back into the top ten.

We now have the daunting prospect of failing to qualify for Europe in any shape or form, and with no backdoor routes remaining either, leading to some calls for the manager to be shown the door.

Kevin Campbell doesn’t believe that to be a possibility however, insisting that the owners’ have long-term plans for the man in charge.

“Winning a trophy does help,” Campbell told the Football Insider.

“But that was last season. Football is all about ‘what have you done for me lately’?

“Not ‘you won a cup so you get extra time’. I believe the ownership has a plan for Mikel Arteta.

“That is why he won’t be sacked. Because if he is sacked then the new manager would still need the money to recruit.”

Do the fans still believe the club is headed in the right direction overall?

Patrick