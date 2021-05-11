Why Mikel Arteta ‘won’t be sacked’ – Former Gunner explains club’s ‘plan’

Kevin Campbell has claimed that Arsenal have a long-term plan for Mikel Arteta as boss, and that it isn’t just his FA Cup success keeping him employed.
The Gunners made the jump to hire Arteta in December 2019, and the team initially appeared much more organised, and appeared to be fighting for the shirt once more.
We eventually closed out the seasons by rescuing European football through the back door by winning the FA Cup, beating both Chelsea and Manchester City in the latter stages.
While the new season started brightly, by winning the Community Shield before winning five of the next six in all competitions, we then fall into touching distance of the relegation zone, before climbing back into the top ten.
We now have the daunting prospect of failing to qualify for Europe in any shape or form, and with no backdoor routes remaining either, leading to some calls for the manager to be shown the door.
Kevin Campbell doesn’t believe that to be a possibility however, insisting that the owners’ have long-term plans for the man in charge.
“Winning a trophy does help,” Campbell told the Football Insider.
“But that was last season. Football is all about ‘what have you done for me lately’?
“Not ‘you won a cup so you get extra time’. I believe the ownership has a plan for Mikel Arteta.
“That is why he won’t be sacked. Because if he is sacked then the new manager would still need the money to recruit.”
Do the fans still believe the club is headed in the right direction overall?
Patrick
I fear Campbell is going down the same rambling, incoherant road travelled by Merson and Adams. What unenlightening drivel he regularly talks.
Butr how the hell shall loser Arteta all of a sudden become a winner? He was Pep Guardiolas assistent, and that is just a handyman. Give us a winner! Give us a coach/ manager who win major trophy’s. FA-cup is a small, small trophy, and Community shield is a joke. And what happened after that? After 12 rounds of 2020-21 Arsenal was in 15th position, tvelve points behind Rottenham Hotspurs. Great, tette!
Arteta’s a loser, what does that make you?
Awrajt, boyo, he’s a winner. Satisfied?
I’m glad you said that!
Trying to be a clever dick and just ends up being very unfunny
That is a bit too harsh. All legendary players managing clubs have had a bad year- Pirlo, Lampard, Rooney, Arteta, but of all Arteta had a mountain to climb higher that tge Everest with the players at his disposal. Remember he started the season with who? Socrates, Mustafi, Ozil who provide nothing. Next we have error prone players- Luiz, Leno, Xhaka,
Bang average players- Bellerin, Elneny, Laca, Willian, Pepe
Overhyped youngsters – Nelson, Eddie
Injured players – Marri, Martenelli, Tierney. Out of form Auba.
Newcomers Ganriel and Partey neesed to be integrated with the team.
Save Saka and ESR, the whole team was a mess at the start of the campaign. This season was a write off even before the first game kick off and is ending as i has expected. With the dross expected to leave next season will be the real test
You’re a nice man, Loose. But I’m most concerned about his background. What did qualifie Arteta for the job as manager for Arsenal Football Club? He was Peps handyman – and suddenly he became coach and manager for The Gunners. Out of nowere. How the H did that happened? A guy with no merits, no experience. i think it’s a humiliation of the club we fancy. We are worth something better than Arteta.
Campbell says ‘I believe the ownership has a plan for Mikel Arteta’.
So what did he say the plan was?
All Campbell said was that even a new manager would need money to recruit.
So is he saying spending massive on players is the only answer?
Well Man Sheiky, Man U and Chelski are in the top 4 so may be that is the answer with Chelski and Man Sheiky making up the Russian gas v Abu Dhabi oil CL final.
Meanwhile the Arsenal fans who campaigned against the greed of the ESL are the same fans now demanding Stan or EK spend mega millions on new players and pay them vast salaries with no performance clauses.
The irony the hypocrisy is palpable.
So twenty PL clubs will spend mega this summer yet only one can possibly win the league.
Such idiotic illogocal spending for so little return.
Yet they do it every season.
Spend spend spend and promise promise promise we will win!!!
Then when 19 teams don’t win the league they all do the same thing the following season.
Doing the same thing over and over expecting different results.
Is it the Owner, the board, the Manager,the players or the fans who are mad?
Or just all of them.
By saying goodbye to Arteta, the new man will have to start all over. Re-educate, design and then hope of total implementation. Pls look at how and when goals were conceded, and who. Red cards and even yellow cards in the opponents were still in their half and us 75 %in ours. What we need is policy of accountability. No favourate. Players. And last of all. Slower rotation.