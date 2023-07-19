Why another young Ajax star would be the perfect addition to Arteta’s Arsenal project

Why Arsenal Should Make a Move for Mohammed Kudus

According to several reliable reports, including the Mail, Arsenal are interested in signing Ajax’s 22-year-old winger/attacking midfielder this summer.

But before focusing on any new arrivals, the Gunners are trying to trim their bloated squad, with several of their players attracting interest.

Shifting the focus to Mohammed Kudus, the talented Ghanaian forward is currently plying his trade at Ajax, and has been making waves in European football with his impressive performances.

The 22-year-old possesses a unique skill set that would make him an excellent addition to Arsenal’s squad. Here are five reasons why the Gunners should consider making a move for Kudus:

🚨 Arsenal are interested in Ajax’s £40million-rated midfielder Mohammed Kudus but are focusing on trimming Mikel Arteta’s squad before adding to their £200m recruitment spree. 🗣️ Arsenal sporting director Edu will now turn his attentions to outgoings with Kieran Tierney, Cedric… pic.twitter.com/tQC7LokxLM — afcsphere (@afcsphere) July 18, 2023

Versatility and Adaptability: Kudus has showcased his versatility by playing in various positions throughout his career. He started as an attacking midfielder and has also been deployed as a false nine and a striker. This adaptability would provide the Gunners with valuable options in the attacking third, allowing them to vary their tactics and formations to break down stubborn defenses. Goal-Scoring Ability: The Ajax man has a natural knack for finding the back of the net. In the 2022/23 season, he scored an impressive 18 goals for Ajax in all competitions. His ability to score goals from different positions and his composure in front of the goal make him a potent attacking threat. Adding Kudus to the squad can make Mikel Arteta’s men an even more ruthless team in front of the goal. Creative Playmaking: Although known for his goal-scoring exploits, Kudus is also an excellent playmaker. He possesses exceptional vision, passing range, and technical ability, allowing him to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. His average of 0.15 expected assists per 90 minutes is a testament to his creative capabilities. Arsenal’s attacking players would greatly benefit from the Ghanaian’s ability to unlock defenses with his incisive passing.

9 minutes of Arsenal target Mohammed Kudus. Arsenal fans, thoughts? pic.twitter.com/C0LV7hYTGf — H (@ClockEndH) July 18, 2023

Youth and Potential: At just 22 years old, Kudus represents a long-term investment for the North London outfit. He has already demonstrated immense potential and has caught the attention of top clubs across Europe. With proper guidance and development, Kudus could develop into a world-class talent and become a key figure for Arsenal in the years to come. Strong Character and Work Ethic: The youngster’s journey from humble beginnings in Nima, a shanty settlement in Accra, Ghana showcases his resilience and determination. He has overcome setbacks and injuries, and his strong character is evident in his performances on the pitch.

Marco van Basten: "I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony. Antony has his skills, but he is confused with the things he is trying to do! Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing." pic.twitter.com/4nUAfWAKtw — Aaron Catterson-Reid (@ReidTheGame) July 18, 2023

Arsenal would not only be acquiring a talented player but also a driven individual who would add a positive dynamic to the squad.

In summary, Mohammed Kudus would be an excellent addition to Arsenal’s squad due to his versatility, goal-scoring ability, creative playmaking, youth, and strong character. Acquiring a player of his caliber would provide the Gunners with a dynamic attacking threat and enhance their chances of success in domestic and European competitions.

What are your thoughts on Kudus, Gooners?

Writer – Yash Bisht

