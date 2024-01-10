Why must Arsenal buy a striker when Arteta should be coaching the players he has already

A lot can happen in a couple of weeks.

We were top of the table on Xmas Day. Yet as I write this not even halfway through January some Gooners now think we need to buy a striker this month to save our season.

That’s how fickle our fanbase can be!

I never thought I would defend our owners.

Yet if asked to invest this winter, the Kroenke Family would have every right to ask what happened to the funds they made available in the summer?

Why was so much wasted on Havertz when there was years of evidence of his flaws?

Why have Brentford been promised nearly 25 million for a keeper we don’t need?

Why are Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah being paid 100,000 pound a week?

That’s why I don’t want Arsenal to sign a striker. Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t mind them triggering Osimhen release clause, but would be against us panicking and paying over the odds for a Toney (only way Brentford would sell).

What Arteta has to do in our two-week break is to train, teach, practise, work on his craft.

That’s where I will defend our manager and say he’s been let down by his employers.

A rookie boss was allowed to believe that it was normal to wash hands of talent the moment they didn’t suit him.

Players were paid to sit at home, contracts ripped up, assets loaned out to reduce the wage bill, etc.

Knowing when and how to say the right words, many actually thought this was a positive strength of character from our former captain.

In reality this approach was always going to catch up with him.

Because in any leadership role where you take charge of people, your task is to get the best out of the resources at your disposal.

That criteria should have been made clear at the interview process.

For example, on Sunday, players were guilty of taking too many touches in the final third.

Asking Edu to find someone better at finishing can be done, but it can’t be the solution all the time.

That’s what you did to Ozil, Aubameyang, Pepe, Sokratis, Mustafi, Guendouzi, Kolasinac, Maitland Niles, Bellerin, Lacazette ….so many left for nothing.

Mr Wenger didn’t compile a list like that in two decades, yet alone 4 years.

After a while, it can’t be that everyone else has an attitude problem or can’t kick a ball…. after a while it’s you.

So, if Havertz takes an extra touch ….

Ask him not to, support him in getting better, fix his confidence, think of fun / creative sessions, put an arm round a shoulder.

You know … Coach!

We were told that was Arteta’s strengths at Man City, his ability on a 1-1 to improve people on the training pitch.

Remember, Arteta is not doing us a favour.

He gets paid a lot of money to coach.

So, coach!

Dan

