Why must Arsenal buy a striker when Arteta should be coaching the players he has already

A lot can happen in a couple of weeks.
We were top of the table on Xmas Day. Yet as I write this not even halfway through January some Gooners now think we need to buy a striker this month to save our season.
That’s how fickle our fanbase can be!
I never thought I would defend our owners.
Yet if asked to invest this winter, the Kroenke Family would have every right to ask what happened to the funds they made available in the summer?
Why was so much wasted on Havertz when there was years of evidence of his flaws?
Why have Brentford been promised nearly 25 million for a keeper we don’t need?
Why are Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah being paid 100,000 pound a week?
That’s why I don’t want Arsenal to sign a striker. Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t mind them triggering Osimhen release clause, but would be against us panicking and paying over the odds for a Toney (only way Brentford would sell).
What Arteta has to do in our two-week break is to train, teach, practise, work on his craft.
That’s where I will defend our manager and say he’s been let down by his employers.
A rookie boss was allowed to believe that it was normal to wash hands of talent the moment they didn’t suit him.
Players were paid to sit at home, contracts ripped up, assets loaned out to reduce the wage bill, etc.
Knowing when and how to say the right words, many actually thought this was a positive strength of character from our former captain.
In reality this approach was always going to catch up with him.
Because in any leadership role where you take charge of people, your task is to get the best out of the resources at your disposal.
That criteria should have been made clear at the interview process.
For example, on Sunday, players were guilty of taking too many touches in the final third.
Asking Edu to find someone better at finishing can be done, but it can’t be the solution all the time.
That’s what you did to Ozil, Aubameyang, Pepe, Sokratis, Mustafi, Guendouzi, Kolasinac, Maitland Niles, Bellerin, Lacazette ….so many left for nothing.
Mr Wenger didn’t compile a list like that in two decades, yet alone 4 years.
After a while, it can’t be that everyone else has an attitude problem or can’t kick a ball…. after a while it’s you.
So, if Havertz takes an extra touch ….
Ask him not to, support him in getting better, fix his confidence, think of fun / creative sessions, put an arm round a shoulder.
You know … Coach!
We were told that was Arteta’s strengths at Man City, his ability on a 1-1 to improve people on the training pitch.
Remember, Arteta is not doing us a favour.
He gets paid a lot of money to coach.
So, coach!
Dan
If we had a young CF in the mold of Giroud, Arteta could coach the youngster
Arteta’s mistake was relying on diminutive CFs. Maybe no club could meet Arsenal’s demand for Nketiah in the summer
Don’t give him new contract the summer before
Maybe Arsenal didn’t want to lose their investment in Nketiah’s years of development
The decisions of several people are required to extend a player’s contract
Yet rips up other players contracts ?
That’s the point , he has some rules for some players and different ones for others
The decisions of several people are required to end a player’s contract
@gotanidea, I think our worry should be what’s the next step if Arsenal couldn’t buy a striker this January window? How can Arteta improve his squared to win games without a prolific CF. I bet Arteta has a big assignment and work to do if his team must stay in Top4. After 3 loses its so easy for a team to nosedive if something isn’t done.
@gotanide, another way is if Havertz can be coached as 9 provided he can learn and adjust fast. And then we buy Onana for the injury prone Pathey. Onana in size would resemble PViera and with Rice could make Arsenal midfield incredibly difficult to break down.
Havertz in the CF position would be the last resort. Perhaps Arsenal can loan a CF
Agree with your point in the article. it areal concern.
add the mediocre current players Arteta bought for lot of money, Tarvis, sambi lockonga, marquinos, veira, Havertz, the polish central left back, Raya who is not priority, even Rice not the old Viera who make the earth move, lots of wasted money and we are in the eyes of Far Financial play.
Arteta cant improve the defense to defend corners they are running like headless chickens during corners and when they concede from that corner they become agitated and waste simple chances and it become psychological. Arteta cant coach Nkeita to change and vary his run for the crosses he always behind the defender waiting for the miracles to happen while his hold up play when his back to goal is awful. Arteta has not improved Martinelli , Saka and Odegard. Arteta have no bread and butter full backs to help the youngsters Martinelli and Saka
I don’t want to be pessimistic but realistically we are doomed for now unless miracles happens
At City, Pep was the manager, the boss. Arteta was his understudy, the coach who took orders from the boss. Here he is the boss, so he does what he thinks in right which is wrong all the time! There is a long long list of failed ideas, player selection, players being discarded, etc. etc. all of which confirm his wrong decisions.
Guendozi, Manovpras, Willock, would have been good squad players to rotate with rather than having failures like Kiwor, Kai, Viera wasting fees, wahes and space, and running down the first teamers to fatigue and injury.
Guendouzi has hardly sparkled since he left Arsenal and more important to me anyway, was his attitude which was not conducive to what Arteta was trying to build.
Why is it that we’re just as creative as last season’s attack, which was good enough to win the league in any given season (check out the stats), yet apparently MA is now a terrible coach who’s been found out and there’s barely any criticism of our attackers?
Their individual stats are well down for almost all of them, and we can see with our own eyes how many easy chances they keep missing.
I think only one goal from our last 3 games, despite 61 shots and an XG of around 6!
It’s MA job to find a solution of course, but boy are our forwards all flopping at the same time.