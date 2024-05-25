Why next season could be Arsenal’s year to win the Champions League

Arsenal returned to the Champions League in the 2023/2024 season, and people did not expect much from Mikel Arteta’s side because they had been absent from the competition since 2017.

Arsenal had completely rebuilt their squad since they last played in the Champions League, so they were not expected to achieve too much on the European stage.

That said, Arteta’s side was in a fairly easy group, so when they finished top and started to be considered among the favourites, it was no surprise some fans had already started booking their Champions League Final tickets, at least they had supreme confidence.

After eliminating FC Porto in the round of 16, it really was the time for Gooners to start dreaming but alas, they were eventually eliminated from the competition in the quarterfinals by Bayern Munich.

They had given a very good account of themselves and could hold their heads up high.

Next season offers Arteta’s men a fresh chance to do well domestically and in Europe, and it could be the season in which they finally win the Champions League.

We never imagined that Borussia Dortmund would reach the final of the competition this season, but the Germans will face Real Madrid in the final on June 1.

Arsenal could be the next team to make the final from an unexpected position next season, and I have my reasons for believing so.

More experience

Arteta’s side was in fantastic form this term, but it was not enough for them to win titles.

However, the signs indicate that next season will be Arsenal’s year, and the Gunners will win at least one title.

Finishing the year with one of the domestic cups would be good progress. However, I think the Gunners will achieve more than that.

Arsenal has been superb in 2024 and has gained more experience from every setback they have suffered this season.

In the next campaign, they will be a far more experienced team in domestic and European competitions, giving them the extra edge needed to reach the final of the Champions League and possibly win it.

Targeted signings

Another reason I believe next season will be Arsenal’s year to become the champions of Europe is that they will make the signings needed to reach that level.

Every summer since Arteta arrived at the club, Arsenal has splashed the cash on new players, who have taken them one step closer to winning trophies.

The transfer record set by Declan Rice could be broken this summer because I bet on Arsenal signing a top player who will solve the problems that stopped them from triumphing in Europe this term.

Borussia Dortmund has proven that any team can do the impossible and reach the Champions League final, and I am confident that Arsenal will do it next term.