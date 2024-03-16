‘Why not?’ Edu responds to questions about Arsenal’s Champions League chances

Arsenal director Edu is expressing optimism regarding their prospects of clinching the Champions League title in the current campaign.

The Gunners have showcased exceptional form recently, hitting their peak levels at a crucial juncture of the season.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal understands the necessity of maintaining peak performance during the title run-in and throughout the latter stages of the Champions League.

Their upcoming European challenge against Bayern Munich presents a formidable test, as Bayern is renowned as one of the continent’s top sides and has frequently advanced to the final stages of the tournament.

However, Arsenal enters this encounter in superior form, positioning them as strong contenders in the competition and even regarded as one of the favorites to emerge victorious.

After the draw, Edu was asked if he thinks Arsenal could go all the way, He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘Why not? We have to dream because of the way we are playing and the momentum we have.

‘This is the position we have to always be in because of the size of the club. We’re back where we belong.’

Most clubs do not want to meet us, and Bayern know they have been handed a tough draw as we meet each other.

Playing the first leg at the Emirates without the German fans will be a huge advantage, and we can finish off the game before the return fixture.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

