Why not go for Adrien Rabiot? He would bring experience and depth to the Arsenal squad

According to Fabrizio Romano, Adrien Rabiot wants to play in the Premier League after leaving Juventus. The French midfielder is presently looking for a Premier League club, and Teamtalk reported that Arsenal was interested in signing him.

One can ask, “Why should the North Londoners prioritise that deal?”

According to reports last week, the Gunners are interested in signing experienced players, such as Leandro Trossard and Jorginho, who can immediately improve the team’s quality.

Rabiot, who has won silverware with PSG and Juventus and has even been a success with France on the international level with his winning experience, is undoubtedly a player capable of replicating the two players’ immediate impact after moving to the Emirates Stadium in the winter of 2023.

Aside from his expertise and winning attitude, the 29-year-old is of high calibre. He is a left-footer with limited use of his right foot. Despite his primary role as a CM, he has also served as a DM, which would enable him to assume the role of the LCM if he moved to North London. His enormous size, upper body strength, long legs, and running power enable him to carry the ball further up the pitch.

He adds to the penalty box threat with his movements into and within the opponent’s box. His height also boosts a team’s chances of scoring more goals off set pieces.

There’s a lot the midfielder could bring to the table, so signing him for free is actually a bargain deal for the Gunners and will allow the team to invest and strengthen other areas.

Darren N

