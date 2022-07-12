‘Why not use him?’ Mertesacker makes a case for returning Arsenal man

Per Mertesacker believes William Saliba has proven he deserves a chance to play for Arsenal, and he should be kept at the club this season.

The defender signed for the Gunners in the summer of 2019, but he is yet to kick a ball for them.

Mikel Arteta deemed him not prepared enough to play for his team last season and sent him out on loan to Olympique Marseille.

He proved to be a great addition to their squad and helped them to return to the Champions League.

He also won a league-wide award to prove that he was one of the stars of the competition.

Yet there have been rumours that he might still not be good enough for Arsenal, and the Gunners could send him out on loan again.

Mertesacker thinks he has earned the right to stay and be tested. The German said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘What William has done in Marseille is magnificent. So for us to really test him this summer and see what’s best for him.

‘But he has clearly made his mark with his young age with his playing in a major league in Europe and been one of the best players in Europe.

‘So why not use him?’

Just Arsenal Opinion

After hearing about the good work he did at Marseille in the last campaign, most Arsenal fans will be eager to see Saliba in their club’s shirt next season.

The former Nice loanee will also be keen to prove that his performances in Ligue 1 are not a flash in the pan.

He will get his chance to challenge for a first-team spot in preseason, and his performance in it will determine if he will play an important role at the Emirates in this campaign.

