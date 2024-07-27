Why now is the best time for Arsenal to sign Merino

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Mikel Merino in this transfer window, with the Gunners reportedly already working on the move behind the scenes.

The Real Sociedad midfielder has just one season left on his contract at the La Liga club, and they are not confident that he will sign an extension.

This is a boost to Arsenal’s chances of signing him, and the Gunners are already in talks with his entourage.

However, they are not the only club interested in Merino, and Barcelona is their biggest challenger for his signature.

The Catalans need to rebuild their squad, and they consider Merino a player who can help them achieve this.

Arsenal will have to overcome tough competition from Barcelona; however, a report on Mundo Deportivo claims Barca is now focused on signing Nico Williams.

They have abandoned their pursuit of Merino and other targets until they secure a yes from Williams.

This means now is the best time for Arsenal to move ahead of Barcelona and lure Merino to London.

If Barca resumes their pursuit of Merino, he might prefer joining them over moving back to the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We also like Williams, but we probably should focus on snapping up Merino now before Barcelona shows strong interest in his signature.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…