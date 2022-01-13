Why on Earth did Kolasinac come on in added time against Forest?

Imagine being Kolasinac.

It can’t be easy going to work every day knowing that if your employer’s had their way you would have left years ago.

Arsenal have asked his agent to find him a new club and even offered to buy out his contract.

Kolasinac’s advisors job criteria though is to do what’s best for their client.

If they can’t find suitors willing to match the full back’s current wage, then those discussions are not worth having.

Equally why should the Bosnian have to walk away from a contract that all parties legally agreed, while content in living in London?

The Gunners did tell Schalke they could keep him after last year’s loan spell, but the Germans couldn’t afford that once they were relegated.

So the 28-year-old trains a few hours a day knowing his manager doesn’t trust him, he has very little chance of playing in the League and the likes of Edu have been trying to convince clubs to have you for nothing.

Essentially, he gets 100,000 pound a week for being a body.

Even the Chef must question does he warrant a place in the cafeteria?

So imagine the player’s confusion on Sunday.

He’s twiddling his thumbs at the City Ground like he does on benches up and down the country, assuming he’s never coming on.

Heck he’s watched someone in his position taken off after 20 mins and still been an afterthought.

So picture his reaction when with seconds to go and the Gunners needing a goal, coaches are shouting at him to take off his bib, despite not kicking a ball in anger since October.

He must have kept looking over his shoulder thinking it was the guy behind him being spoken too.

For complete professionalism, well done on him for keeping a straight face and running on, pretending this was even an option.

For everyone who says we have progressed and compares Arteta to Mr Wenger just think about this.

His great tactical plan was to send a defender up front and go direct!

This from a man who thinks we have to enough resources to freeze out Aubameyang and Pepe?

Worse, that could be Kolasinac’s last game for us!

A free agent in the summer, Arsenal are willing to release him now to save a few quid because every January that’s our priority, saving money.

It’s funny how Arsenal are one of the few clubs who can lose their first two fixtures in January, yet make the squad weaker, and have fans think this is positive, even not understanding why we can’t be positive after being knocked out by a Championship side.

Be Kind in The Comments

Dan Smith