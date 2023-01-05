Why on Earth would Ben White be tempted by Man City move?

You’ve probably read that Manchester City is interested in Ben White, if you’ve been recently reading the various transfer columns. In line with the Man City links to White, Frank McAvennie has hinted that that could be a move the Arsenal man would think about making, saying on Football Insider, “He has made that right-back position his own at Arsenal and I do not see why he would not go to City. (White) is at the stage in his career that he is kicking on and wanting to win trophies.

“He will want to win things and he will look at Man City. He will need to think he can make that position his own at City.”

McAvennie’s claims are bad news for many Gunners, but they may not make sense, according to Crippy Cooke of Vital Manchester City, who believes that Manchester City’s push to sign White is unreal. According to Cooke, Manchester City are stacked with talent on the right side of the centre-back position and at right back.

For example, City has Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, and Rico Lewis at right back, and Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, and Nathan Ake on the right side of the central defense. Notably, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake have both been playing right back.

According to Cooke, Pep Guardiola does not require Ben White, which should be good news for all Gunners who have been enjoying the services of Arteta’s Mr. Versatile, who can also play in midfield if needed.

Darren N

