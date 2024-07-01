Why Onana should be crossed off Arsenal’s transfer list – but not Fofana

If Arsenal were to select between Everton’s Amadou Onana and Monaco’s Youssef Fofana, who would you sign?

Amadou Onana, a Belgian international, has piqued Arsenal’s interest, with a £50 million deal for the swoop thought to be a possibility. We expect Fofana to depart from his Ligue 1 side this summer, with his suitors needing to pay £21 million for his services, according to reports.

Despite Arsenal’s interest in Onana, Fofana presents a transfer opportunity. Aside from the transaction cost (which sees the Everton star as more expensive), there is one in-demand midfield quality that distinguishes Fofana as the ideal midfielder for Mikel Arteta’s mission.

Over the last few weeks, there has been criticism of the No. 6s, who lack the confidence to play forward passes (even some England supporters have questioned Rice on this). Last season, Jorginho stood out for his ability to make forward, penetrative passes. According to FBREF, the Italians averaged 8.05 progressive passes per game.

If you were to sign a player to play the Italian international’s role, he should be able to record figures similar to or higher than that. Well, as talented as Onana is, he lacks the ability to play forward passes. Disappointingly, he averaged only 4.61 progressive passes per 90 minutes.

While Onana struggles to make progressive passes, Spain midfielder and former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has clearly stated that the importance of having a No. 6 who can play forward passes.

Certainly, Fofana is not afraid to play progressive passes. He averaged 8.31 progressive passes per 90 minutes, which is promising. If you are looking to sign a player who might be comfortable playing from the back, as Jorginho can, then Fofana will allow you to do that. Onana or Fofana I believe that if we must choose between the two, it is obvious who we should choose.

