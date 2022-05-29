Why Pepe should leave Arsenal and join PSG (or any French club)

Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe has rarely been given a chance by Mikel Arteta even when the Gunners were riddled with injury this season. There is no doubt that the Frenchman is very skillful, and it is a fact that he was prolific for Lille before joining Arsenal for a ridiculous amount of money three years ago on the last day of the transfer window. Lille must have felt like they had won lots of jackpots at the KU CASINO as they walked to the bank with a 72million cheque in their pockets.

So now it seems that he must leave the Emirates in the coming transfer window, and there have been rumours that Sevilla are interested in his services, and the latest rumours are that the French giants PSG are interested to bring him in as a replacement for the aging Angel Di Maria.

In my opinion, this would be the perfect move for the talented winger. Not only would he be guaranteed trophies and a healthy wage packet, but he will also be able to communicate with his team-mates.

Why do I say this? Well, we all know that Mikel Arteta likes to go into great detail into his tactics and likes to micro-manage each of his players on the pitch, and that is something he has not been able to do with Pepe. As the Ivorian international himself told the Mirror back in March when asked about his lack of game-time: “I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club’s target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens.”

“When a team is winning it is hard for a coach to make changes.

“Mikel Arteta has explained that to me and the coach knows what I think and how hard I’m working. It is also about communication. Sometimes it’s not easy to communicate with the language barrier. It has been a tough season for me. Of course, it is frustrating not to play. No player enjoys not playing but I have to respect the coach’s decision and the team is doing well at the moment.”

That last sentence is the killer for me. If you have been in a country for three years and can afford the best teachers money can buy, how is it possible that you have not learned how to speak English perfectly? In fact I would expect any self-respecting footballer should have three or four languages under their belt if they hope to hit the big time.

So, for that reason, I think that PSG is the perfect move for Pepe, because if he goes to Sevilla will he still have the same communication problems?

