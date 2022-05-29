Why Pepe should leave Arsenal and join PSG (or any French club)

Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe has rarely been given a chance by Mikel Arteta even when the Gunners were riddled with injury this season. There is no doubt that the Frenchman is very skillful, and it is a fact that he was prolific for Lille before joining Arsenal for a ridiculous amount of money three years ago on the last day of the transfer window. Lille must have felt like they had won lots of jackpots at the KU CASINO as they walked to the bank with a 72million cheque in their pockets.
So now it seems that he must leave the Emirates in the coming transfer window, and there have been rumours that Sevilla are interested in his services, and the latest rumours are that the French giants PSG are interested to bring him in as a replacement for the aging Angel Di Maria.
In my opinion, this would be the perfect move for the talented winger. Not only would he be guaranteed trophies and a healthy wage packet, but he will also be able to communicate with his team-mates.
Why do I say this? Well, we all know that Mikel Arteta likes to go into great detail into his tactics and likes to micro-manage each of his players on the pitch, and that is something he has not been able to do with Pepe. As the Ivorian international himself told the Mirror back in March when asked about his lack of game-time: “I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club’s target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens.”
“When a team is winning it is hard for a coach to make changes.
“Mikel Arteta has explained that to me and the coach knows what I think and how hard I’m working. It is also about communication. Sometimes it’s not easy to communicate with the language barrier. It has been a tough season for me. Of course, it is frustrating not to play. No player enjoys not playing but I have to respect the coach’s decision and the team is doing well at the moment.”
That last sentence is the killer for me. If you have been in a country for three years and can afford the best teachers money can buy, how is it possible that you have not learned how to speak English perfectly? In fact I would expect any self-respecting footballer should have three or four languages under their belt if they hope to hit the big time.
So, for that reason, I think that PSG is the perfect move for Pepe, because if he goes to Sevilla will he still have the same communication problems?
I think he understands sit on the bench!!!!!!!
Such a shame. The boy has so much talent but just seems to lack the mental side of the game. Hopefully we can find a deal that benefits all parties this summer.
I don’t think his skills and ball control are as good as Martinelli’s. He’s just very tricky
He scored a lot of penalty goals for Lille and I believe Arsenal decided to buy him before evaluating his AFCON performance, because he is a tall inverted RW and isn’t an injury-prone attacker
I also suggest he moves to PSG, as he knows the league, culture and country very well. 40 M is good enough for him and we could use the money to loan Asensio/ Trincao/ Traore
That winger is overrated
It isn’t too late to replace him. If no club wants him this summer, we could try him out in the CF position
I would rather have the club sack Arteta than sell Pepe.
My opinion on Pepe still remains the same.
Keep Pepe and bring in a manager who knows how to get the best out of the players at his disposal
Would you be happy with a manager that couldn’t communicate with his players (That worked out well for Emery, didn’t it?)
Why would you be happy with a player that couldn’t (by his own admission) communicate with his coachs?
Arteta can speak French fluently. And we have some French speaking players in the squad anyway. doubt if the issue is about communication. It is about Arteta. A manager who shows glaring bias.
I remembered on this forum some years back. There was an article about Mahrez. Whether he could be a good signing for arsenal. Some on this forum said NO. That he does not track back. Blah blah bla.
We see what he is doing at Man city presently. Scoring the goals.
It is an indictment on Pepe if he can’t speak English after 3 seasons at the club.
But when it comes to performance on the pitch, Pepe is not as bad as he is being portrayed.
Pepe is the most composed finisher in this present squad.
What I see is bias. Yes.
Xhaka cost is a lot of pints. Stupid mistakes. He cost us penalties, 3 points. Silly fouls. Reckless tackles. And many fans on this forum still rate him highly and want him at the club.
You can’t rate a player who stayed in the bench all season.
Arteta said Saliba was not ready.
Saka is a fantastic player. But Arteta kept playing him week in week out. When he could have started Pepe in some games to freshen things up.
Arteta is bias. We have a manager who wouldn’t even give Pepe the chance to prove his worth. We are not Real Madrid who can buy an 80m pound player and put him on the bench all season.
We won’t always agree. A manager should push and demand more from a 72m pound signing. He won’t prove himself by being on the bench ALL SEASON
A manager struggling with the native tongue is a completely different thing to an individual player. I dont think that that is a reason, just an excuse. He isnt totally not used to the language, he has lived in England 3 years.
Now i have heard everything………………
.After vast losess on Sanchez Ramsey Mustafi Aubameyang and Lacazette. With Chambers going for free, Guendouzie going for a pittance Mavro going for peanuts and Torreira likely to go for less than 50% what we paid Arsenal has to stop hemorrhaging millions. The reason Pepe is still at Arsenal is because he cost 72mill and the club wants at least 40m. So the club has to try and palm him off to one the money clubs PSG, Newcastle Chelsea any club fool enough to take him off our hands. PSG have just paid Mbappe a massive new deal so Pepe won’t be going there. Chelsea have a 90m flop Lukaku and Man Sheiky have just forked out 100m for Haaland and are trying to sucker 50m out of us for Jesus. Arsenal probably just has to persevere with Pepe like Nketiah till they miraculusly score a half a dozen goals then hock them off ASAP before they revert to type.
Its like keeping Elneny and Soares as cover while the Xhaka/ Niles/Bellerin/Torreira issues are resolved.
It’s all transfer poker and we have a hand ful of dud cards and not very smart card sharps at the table. Do you think other clubs will believe we have a royal flush and fold 🙂
@fairfan
RealTalk…
SoOry to be blunt but a player who cannot speak at least adequate and understandable English in three years is either thick in the head OR , which is the real reason , HE NEVER POSSEESED THE DESIRE TO DO SO. And that lack of desire is what I firmly believe MA is right to sell him this summer, which he will do. Just another in thlong line of talented young foreigners who simply did not make it in our intensely demandingPrem.
One has to be realistic and not think every player who shows some talent is going to be ready for us He patently has never been ready nor ever will He has had THREE YEARS and failed to prove himself. Enough, so he must and WILL leave!
You cannot run a succesful team on soppy sentiment towards those who wil let you down time and again!
I think the language barrier thing is just an excuse for some other reason…IJS
Yes NY Gunner.
Pepe could not even get into the team all season. Even when Saka was injured or needed rest. Was Pepe that bad? At home against Wolves, We we’re losing by a goal, Pepe came in and scored the equalizer. We talk about composure, about a player with tricks in the box, a free kick specialist, a player with immense quality who can create something from no where.. that is Pepe.
Arteta as a coach at Man city worked with Sterling, Sane. He improved them further.
But Arteta in Arsenal is all about bias. Favoritism.
Pepe is not good enough, but Xhaka is good enough even when he lets the whole team down countless times.
A manager has to get the best out of his players.
Play Pepe behind the striker. Give him a free role in the squad. His movement and intelligence in the box is superb.
Salah played 2 seasons on loan at Roma.
He wasn’t good enough for Chelsea. Klopp brought him to Liverpool. And he has transformed to a top quality player.
Arteta should not sell Pepe. He should rather demand more from him and be flexible in his tactics and formations to get the best out of every player. Especially if that player costs 72m pounds.
Totally agree NY, It isn’t the issue. It wasn’t the issue before Arteta came and he was banging the goals in. If you dont play you don’t produce, end of.
He’s Ivorian not French smh.
SMH? So someone born in France is not French???
I never rated him that much even before he signed for us but the cheap criticism I read here is laughable. I dislike sentimental judgements but I guess its part of football so there’s noting anyone can do about it
Also the criticism I read about him and and some other players simply tells me one of our starting wingers is overrated. That guy can be so predictable and average in a match yet because he’s young and full of energy he’s never faulted.
Arsenal need to sell Pepe, Torriera, Maitland niles, Marie, Runarsson, Bellerin, Ballard, Nelson, Leno, Holding and Cedric. Guendouzi and Mavropanos (already sold), should have been kept. Why should Arsenal continue to keep Thomas Partey (highest paid player 250,000 pounds weekly) for being in the hospital injured. He has only played 24 premier league games, which has cost Arsenal champions league qualification. Partey should be sold and replaced appropriately. What good is it to have a player ,who is not fit enough play consistently and keeps milking the club with astronomical wages, yet, insufficient performances. There are lots of younger quality emerging that can be acquired with a much lesser wage demand and less injury prone. While Partey has been good at times, but he’s not worth that 45m pounds Arsenal paid for him and his 250,000 pounds weekly salary because of his frequent injury problems. He should be sold.
Partey wasn’t injured for years before coming to Arsenal, but after the Covid break he was monstrusly overplayed by his country and club..