Why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deserves £300k per week

Arsenal should pay Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang what he is asking for.
There is not a single member of the current Arsenal team who would claim he is more important or just as important as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
A recent statistic says that the Gunners would be in the relegation zone without the goals of their beloved captain.
The Gabonese attacker won the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season and is on course to claim that gong again this season.
Even more important is the fact that he is spearheading Arsenal’s attempt to break into the Premier League’s top six.
The Gunners are, however, struggling to tie him to a new deal with his current contract expiring at the end of next season.
A recent report claims that the attacker has asked Arsenal for £300k per week to sign a new deal after admitting that he doesn’t need trophies to prove that he is one of the best attackers in the game.
Aubameyang’s demand is lower than the club is paying Mesut Ozil and the German has done little to justify his hefty salary.
I believe that Aubameyang deserves what he is asking for because his goals are keeping the team in form at the moment.
I also think that Arsenal should pay him what he is asking for because any top European side could gladly pay a player with his reputation such a wage.
Arsenal has to loosen the purse strings and begin to pay their players what they are worth or else they risk losing their best players to their competitors.
An article from Ime
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Loosen the purse strings!
Have you seen our wage bill?
I dont this report is from a reliable source but if he is aking for 300k that should be given because he is an important player in the squad right now.
OT
City will take their frustration on us now.MA’s still unbeaten away.Lets hope for the best
COYG
No way.
Anyone who asks for that much doesn’t deserve it. Anyone who asks to be the highest paid player in the squad, that is. We will not make the same Mesut Ozil mistake again. One player who earns more than the others in the squad has the power to destabilise the club and send it into meltdown.
OT Man city lost, doesn’t mean we’ll beat them. Arteta is going to the hound’s kennel on Wednesday, we’ll leave the Etihad with bruises all over our net.
Arsenal are not in a position financially, position in the food chain wise or standing of the club wise to have any player on 300k a week. With that sort of wages, you have to be more successful, in a financial position to pay it and be playing well enough and challenging for the major two honours that bring in that kind of money and kudos. Arsenal have gambled this summer with our spending to get CL football, if that gamble doesn’t pay off we cant keep gambling with players and wages. Arsenal are in no position to have one player on that kind of money let alone two. One or both have to be sold or got out of this club for it to move on without strangulation or pressure to pay huge wages to a team playing way below standards. This team is not good enough to support super rich earners, when we aren’t playing elite football for elite money. I will make a prediction, if we dont get CL football, Auba will be 100% gone and if we could offload Ozil, he would too. The difference is Auba has a significant value and attraction, Ozil doesn’t. We are in s**t street and we are getting nowhere at a great speed. We cat afford to pay wasted wages when we cant justify them, thats the reality.