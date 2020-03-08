Why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deserves £300k per week

Arsenal should pay Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang what he is asking for.

There is not a single member of the current Arsenal team who would claim he is more important or just as important as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

A recent statistic says that the Gunners would be in the relegation zone without the goals of their beloved captain.

The Gabonese attacker won the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season and is on course to claim that gong again this season.

Even more important is the fact that he is spearheading Arsenal’s attempt to break into the Premier League’s top six.

The Gunners are, however, struggling to tie him to a new deal with his current contract expiring at the end of next season.

A recent report claims that the attacker has asked Arsenal for £300k per week to sign a new deal after admitting that he doesn’t need trophies to prove that he is one of the best attackers in the game.

Aubameyang’s demand is lower than the club is paying Mesut Ozil and the German has done little to justify his hefty salary.

I believe that Aubameyang deserves what he is asking for because his goals are keeping the team in form at the moment.

I also think that Arsenal should pay him what he is asking for because any top European side could gladly pay a player with his reputation such a wage.

Arsenal has to loosen the purse strings and begin to pay their players what they are worth or else they risk losing their best players to their competitors.

