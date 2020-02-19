Why playing Alexandre Lacazette off the bench is good for him and Arsenal

Arsenal returned to winning ways when they beat Newcastle 4-0 at the weekend.

That win shows that their training camp was a needed one and that they have made the most of it.

Apart from Arsenal winning the game, I was delighted that Alexandre Lacazette ended his goal drought.

The Frenchman has struggled to find the back of the net for much of this season and starting him in those games in which he has failed to score may have affected his confidence.

Coming off the bench in the game against Newcastle United placed him under less pressure to score and the opposition defenders were also too tired to mark him at their optimal best.

I believe that starting him on the bench for the next few games could see him notch up more goals as well as come in to change games for the Gunners.

He remains one of the best goalscorers in the team but making him a super-sub could pay dividends to the club.

I like that Mikel Arteta started Eddie Nketiah in that game and gave the line up a fresh outlook, more of that could make us unpredictable and that is exactly what we need now as a team.

Lacazette is more experienced than Gabriel Martinelli and Nketiah but I don’t see any problem in both attackers starting ahead of him as he gradually returns to form.

I doubt it will harm Lacazette’s confidence too much if he is no longer considered an automatic starter and anyway, the best interests of Arsenal must take priority.

An article from Ime