Why pretend? Arsenal’s midfield is more than capable even without Partey

At one point, it seemed likely that Thomas Partey would remain at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta publicly stating he did not want the midfielder to leave when his contract expired. However, that stance now appears to have changed.

According to Caught Offside, there is an increasing likelihood that the Ghana international will depart as a free agent when his current deal runs out.

Negotiations between the club and the player have reached an impasse. Arsenal are unwilling to offer improved terms, while Partey is reportedly pushing for a pay rise. If he does leave, the question arises, do Arsenal need to sign another specialist number six?

The answer? Probably not.

Why Arsenal do not need to replace Partey

Martín Zubimendi, whose transfer is expected to be finalised soon, is set to become Arsenal’s new number six. Declan Rice is more than capable of dropping deeper to support him, while Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly also offer depth in midfield.

If absolutely necessary, Mikel Merino could step into that role as well. Though it may be a divisive view, a rotation of Zubimendi, Rice, and Lewis-Skelly should be more than sufficient to compensate for Partey’s exit.

Arsenal do not need a like-for-like replacement. With a new striker incoming, one of Kai Havertz or Merino will likely operate in the left-sided number eight role, freeing Rice to sit deeper when required.

What Partey’s departure could signal

Partey’s exit could allow Arsenal to shift focus towards attacking reinforcements and may also open the door for the arrival of Jorrel Hato, with Lewis-Skelly moving further up the pecking order in midfield.

While Partey’s quality and experience were evident last season, his and Jorginho’s departures represent a natural evolution in Arsenal’s midfield. It is a transition that Mikel Arteta must embrace if his project is to continue progressing rather than plateauing.

