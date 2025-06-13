Why pursue Ajax defender when Myles Lewis-Skelly is already shining?

It has now emerged that Arsenal are considering a renewed approach for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato as they explore further defensive reinforcements.

For much of the 2023-24 campaign, Arsenal struggled to stabilise their left-back position. Oleksandr Zinchenko became a defensive liability and, combined with his injuries and those to others, the left flank became a recurring problem.

As the club assessed alternatives, Dutch defensive prodigy Hato emerged as a serious option.

Although the Gunners attempted to sign him in the summer of 2024, the 19-year-old chose to remain with the Dutch giants, believing he was not yet ready to make such a big move.

Riccardo Calafiori was signed instead, viewed as an immediate solution.

A year on, the feeling is that Hato is ready. Reports suggest Arsenal have made contact in recent days to understand the conditions of a potential deal.

Has Lewis-Skelly changed the transfer equation?

While the left-footed Dutch international’s quality is clear, the proposed move raises questions, most notably about Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Calafiori was expected to make the left-back position his own, but injury setbacks disrupted that plan. In early 2024-25, faced with a shortage of fit options, Mikel Arteta took a gamble by turning to academy graduate Lewis-Skelly.

And it paid off.

The young Gunner embraced the challenge and delivered performance after performance. By the end of the season, the left-back spot was his.

Heading into this transfer window, most Arsenal fans probably didn’t expect a new left-back to be on the agenda.

However, if Hato is signed, he is likely to compete for that very role.

Though comfortable at centre-back, he featured primarily at left-back last season, so it’s reasonable to assume that is where he would continue.

A left-sided logjam?

Meanwhile, Lewis-Skelly has more than earned his place. Whether in the Premier League or the Champions League, his displays suggest he should remain first choice next season.

A big-money move for Hato could cast doubt on the club’s trust in Lewis-Skelly, and his camp would rightly raise concerns, especially with contract extension talks currently underway.

And what of Calafiori? Once fully fit, many still believe he could emerge as a key figure in Arsenal’s defence.

Given that left-back no longer seems a priority, the rationale behind a swoop for Hato feels unclear.

With Jakub Kiwior, Calafiori, Gabriel, and Lewis-Skelly, the left side of defence already looks well covered.

If Thomas Partey signs a new contract, Lewis-Skelly is likely to continue at left-back rather than transitioning into midfield.

If Arsenal are to strengthen their defence this summer, surely the more pressing need is a reliable back-up to William Saliba?

