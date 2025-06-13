Why pursue Ajax defender when Myles Lewis-Skelly is already shining?

It has now emerged that Arsenal are considering a renewed approach for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato as they explore further defensive reinforcements.
For much of the 2023-24 campaign, Arsenal struggled to stabilise their left-back position. Oleksandr Zinchenko became a defensive liability and, combined with his injuries and those to others, the left flank became a recurring problem.
As the club assessed alternatives, Dutch defensive prodigy Hato emerged as a serious option.
Although the Gunners attempted to sign him in the summer of 2024, the 19-year-old chose to remain with the Dutch giants, believing he was not yet ready to make such a big move.
Riccardo Calafiori was signed instead, viewed as an immediate solution.
A year on, the feeling is that Hato is ready. Reports suggest Arsenal have made contact in recent days to understand the conditions of a potential deal.
Has Lewis-Skelly changed the transfer equation?
While the left-footed Dutch international’s quality is clear, the proposed move raises questions, most notably about Myles Lewis-Skelly.
Calafiori was expected to make the left-back position his own, but injury setbacks disrupted that plan. In early 2024-25, faced with a shortage of fit options, Mikel Arteta took a gamble by turning to academy graduate Lewis-Skelly.
And it paid off.
The young Gunner embraced the challenge and delivered performance after performance. By the end of the season, the left-back spot was his.
Heading into this transfer window, most Arsenal fans probably didn’t expect a new left-back to be on the agenda.
However, if Hato is signed, he is likely to compete for that very role.
Though comfortable at centre-back, he featured primarily at left-back last season, so it’s reasonable to assume that is where he would continue.
A left-sided logjam?
Meanwhile, Lewis-Skelly has more than earned his place. Whether in the Premier League or the Champions League, his displays suggest he should remain first choice next season.
A big-money move for Hato could cast doubt on the club’s trust in Lewis-Skelly, and his camp would rightly raise concerns, especially with contract extension talks currently underway.
And what of Calafiori? Once fully fit, many still believe he could emerge as a key figure in Arsenal’s defence.
Given that left-back no longer seems a priority, the rationale behind a swoop for Hato feels unclear.
With Jakub Kiwior, Calafiori, Gabriel, and Lewis-Skelly, the left side of defence already looks well covered.
If Thomas Partey signs a new contract, Lewis-Skelly is likely to continue at left-back rather than transitioning into midfield.
If Arsenal are to strengthen their defence this summer, surely the more pressing need is a reliable back-up to William Saliba?
He’ll be in for Tomiyasu or Kiwior if he comes (or Cala will be shunted inside).
We have a serious shortage of left backs at the moment …. we actually need 2 or 3 more this summer ……. and a good goalkeeper to compete with unreliable Raya.
In all other areas, our team is very balanced. Zubi is already with us …. Thomas is a bit of a luxury for us. Even if he goes, his area is covered.
Trust the process.
I don’t believe that MLS sees himself as a LB – therefore getting further cover in that position is likely to allay his fears of where MA sees him.
Partey stating on isn’t an issue as MLS isn’t, unlike the Ghanaian, a DM. MA has to persuade MLS that he is open enough to changing midfield tactics match by match if need be, that it will convince him to stay.
I think Hato would probably be a Kiwior replacement if he were to leave for one of his Italian suitors.
I’d rather we kept Kiwior and sign a right-sided CB to replace Tomiyasu because I don’t see him exorcising his injury demons any time soon.
Having said that, Kiwior has demonstrated some versatility by
covering the right CB reasonably well when necessary.
Hato for me is a must buy. I am not happy with Arsenal that their transfer targets are exposed even before they get serious with it, they need to work on that.
Hato is a reliable cover for Meghales and can make the left back position his. He looks like a left footed Saliba and I will start him at left back.
Raya
Timber Saliba Gabriel Hato
That will be a title winning defense line. There is a lot of height in that line up. The rest defenders are back up to this line up.
My order of priority.
=> Zubimendi
=> Seissko
=> Hato
=> a ball playing 10 with good eye for through balls.
=> A fast and magical left winger able to win a game on his own.
=> Any special opportunity that opens up in the market.
=> A back up goal keeper or Our own Karl Hein.
For a 10, either a specialist play maker like Carzola or a specialist passer like Ozil. Or someone with a combination of both attributes.
The left winger must be special, else we just go on with what we have. We shouldn’t buy anyone not an upgrade to Martineli and Trossard.
If Zinchenko and Kiwior go as expected them we need another LB because Calafiori is WAYYYY too slow to play LB, his future is at CB, if he stays at the club (I’m not sure he will, too injury prone).
MLS can cover left 8 and Hato can play LB or CB so a no brainer really, get him signed!!
If Kiwior goes I understand Hato coming in. Hato can play both CB positions as well as left back. Tamiyasu will become a fringe player before he is eventually sold. Zinchenko should go this window as well. We can’t expect Lewis-Skelly to play in every game. Calafiori is an option at left back but l don’t rate him there, he is a better CB. We need White and Timber to compete at right back, but both are capable at RCB, so we have cover there too.