Why Riccardo Calafiori was missing from Arsenal’s final game of the season

There was little riding on Southampton versus Arsenal in the final match of the 2024–25 season. A proper dead rubber, no result would change either team’s outcome. Arsenal were already guaranteed second place, while Southampton were confirmed as bottom of the table.

Still, there were a few reasons for Gooners to tune in.

One of them was Riccardo Calafiori. After an outstanding performance against Newcastle United, many fans were keen to see whether the defender would build on that display.

Calafiori had impressed when he replaced the injured William Saliba at half-time against Newcastle. The Italian gave supporters a glimpse of the roaming centre-back role he had developed at Bologna and with the national team.

His presence was vital in Arsenal’s 1–0 win over the Magpies. Paired with Jakub Kiwior, he added pace to the build-up and frequently stepped into midfield, helping Arsenal maintain control.

Fans were hoping to see more of the same on the south coast.

Calafiori rested as Arteta explains tactical reshuffle

To their surprise, Calafiori was absent from the squad. His omission forced Mikel Arteta to make an unexpected change in defence, handing a rare start to Celtic-bound Kieran Tierney, who lined up in central defence.

Despite Calafiori’s absence, Arsenal still ended their season with a 2–1 win. Tierney marked his farewell with one of the goals, while captain Martin Ødegaard scored the other.

So why was Calafiori left out just as he seemed to be hitting form?

Speaking after the game, which Arteta had to watch from the stands due to a touchline ban, the manager reassured supporters that there was no new injury.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Arteta explained:

“We pushed Ricci a lot to make sure that he was fit for the last few games, and he was two or three weeks ahead of schedule in his recovery. Yes, he and Jurrien Timber wanted to carry on, but we decided to give him a break. He needs a rest.”

A crucial summer ahead for Calafiori and Arsenal

While the season has now concluded, it is reassuring to hear that Calafiori’s absence was precautionary rather than injury-related.

The hope is that he receives adequate rest, potentially missing Italy’s summer friendlies, and returns fully refreshed for Arsenal’s pre-season preparations.

Injuries have been a major obstacle in his first year at the club. Since arriving from Bologna in a £42 million deal, Calafiori has struggled to find rhythm and consistency, often slipping down the pecking order and leaving fans wondering what might have been.

If he can stay fit in 2025–26, he has every chance of becoming a vital figure in Arsenal’s defence, whether at left-back or in a more central role.

With Arsenal desperate to end their long wait for silverware, a fit and firing Calafiori could prove to be a major asset in the season ahead.

