Why sacking Arteta this season would be a massive mistake

Sacking Arteta This Season Would Make No Sense by Dan Smith
There are some gooners suggesting Mikel Arteta’s job will be under threat if we lose this Sunday. While it would increase the pressure on our manager during the Christmas period it would be an over-reaction. Not just an over-reaction, but something that wouldn’t make sense.
Even if your view is the Spaniard isn’t the right man for the job, if you care about the integrity of being in charge of Arsenal then you need to have more patience.
Even if you’re his biggest critic, consider the damage you would do to our proud reputation if you sack someone less than 12 months into his employment?
I wouldn’t even start thinking about appraising the current regime ‘til next summer.
Just morally, I think it’s wrong to recruit a candidate you knew had zero experience, then less than a year later panic because he has…. zero experience. It would make the club a laughing stock.
The moment we hired someone who’s coaching experience was as qualified as being an assistant for a few years, that’s sending the message your prepared to take little steps, even take a few more blows, because long term you have a vision.
If it was about reaching success as quickly as possible, Pep Guardiola’s right-hand man shouldn’t be top of your short list. You would simply pick an Allegri and give him a 200 million transfer kitty.
To appoint a rookie you must have accepted he would be learning on the job, making it obvious there would be mistakes? If his employers run out of patience so soon, I would question if they are suitable for their positions?
I resigned myself long ago to the fact that it doesn’t matter who is in the dugout, we won’t win the title under our current owner.
I said it when we replaced Mr Wenger and repeated it when we replaced Emery. If Stan Kroenke wanted to, Arsenal could be a vacancy that every top manager is interested in. Yet the very best want assurances that it’s realistic to win the EPL in North London. Once they hear your transfer budget, they realise the scale of ambition is low.
So your left looking at names in a bracket below the top tier, who are so grateful they will accept limitations. They back their ability, we get carried away, then get disappointed when we realise while things change yet they stay the same.
Getting rid of Arteta will just see us go through the same cycle, like a sequel to a movie
Mark my words, if we don’t give Arteta time I will be writing the same thing next year just about a different name.
The irony’s never been lost on me that those who called fans disillusioned for not wanting Arsene Wenger out, are in fact the most disillusioned of them all.
I was @WengerIn because I wanted someone to safeguard the club, someone who at the very least loved us.
Despite countless evidence to the contrary, still some sit there and think the solution is to sack Arteta and suddenly we will get a world class alternative and live happily ever after.
That won’t ever happen.
Unless we ever properly show ambition, we will not attract a proven name.
It’s okay if you think Arteta is not the right man, but to protect the prestige of the job, you have to give him more of a chance till your final judgement.
Think of a name you might like to manage us next. What message are you telling him by saying half a season (where you win the FA Cup) and 10 League fixtures into a new one is enough time to decide your fate?
Use Nuno Santo as an example, as I know some rate him (I don’t). If we treat Arteta so harshly he might be put off. Why leave a stable job where you are respected for Arsenal who pull the trigger so easily?
We are not called Chelsea. In fact, at least at Stamford Bridge you know when going in that, yes, you get limited time, but you are given every resource to win trophies.
Arteta was 11th by the time of his first ever match as manager. You then allowed a rookie only loan signings in January.
Then having seen our worst league finish in over two decades our billionaire owner spends over 20 million on Gabriel (paid for by selling Martinez and Sam Greenwood), Willian arrived for free (replaced Mkhitaryan salary) and 45 million to activate Party’s release clause.
He made 55 staff redundant to buy a cheap keeper.
He knew Ozil was being frozen out, he knew Arteta didn’t think Saliba was ready, and our owner did what? No coach tolerates that if they see their predecessor then gets the sack less than a year later.
Unless there’s evidence he’s lost the dressing room, we shouldn’t even be talking about Arteta being in danger of the sack.
Be Kind In The Comments
Dan Smith
26 CommentsAdd a Comment
I think he’s been unlucky in dealing with an Emery mess and coming in when the PL is looking its strongest in a long time. (Just look at how many teams are playing well and giving the big teams a run for their money this season – Everton, Southampton, Leicester, Wolves, West Ham, Aston Villa).
Also consider he got 2 trophies in his first season and beat top opposition for them. We’re doing great in Europa. We just need it to transition to PL.
I’m giving him a full season before I judge unless he does what Emery did and starts blaming everyone but himself for poor performance and the players give up on him.
Its the relegation threat that will get him get sacked.
We should be beating the three teams we lost to the last three PL matches. Loosing to TH this weekend in itself is not a reason to sack him.
Its so sand there is no PL game we go to with a surety or even high stakes of winning.
Let’s just hope the BOD feel the same way Dan.
It is highly incorrect to think of sacking MA even before he completes one season in charge. Give the man time and patience is required, I am sure Arteta will bring back happy days to Arsenal.
GFL one season while bearing down at relegation?
Its scary to even imagine
What’s wrong with our transfer budget? We have been spending hundreds of millions in the recent years. Some big money transfers have worked out but the majority have been flops like Mustafi, Xhaka and Pepe. So why cry about money when there is no guarantee we will even spend it correctly? How much money do we need to waste or how many flops do we need to sign so that you stop blaming Kroenke for our supposedly “insufficient” transfer budget that no top manager would supposedly accept.
QD,
Exactly!
We can blame Stan for being distant and silent but to be fair we have spent a good amount of money recently.
The thing is, the people Stan has trusted to be in charge are mis-managing the club imo.
You get the feeling that Pep, Klopp get the players they want not who the board thinks is best, this alone constitutes a major part of our problems.
Give Arteta that Lampard team and watch him excel. Arteta has only signed one forward player and on a free, he is determined to solve a long standing problem we have all been complaining about; the defense, how can one even think of sacking him now? Like the article said, it is such a ridiculous and embarrassing thing to do.
Imo, I think Willian is arguably the only mistake signing Arteta has made and who even knows if it was Edu’s idea seeing as he is brazillian.
I have full confidence in Arteta at least until the end of the season and I hope he is able to turn things around.
Okay I’ll set koronke a challenge
We need a creative midfielder
Let’s see what our billionaire owner does in January
Mau got Fernandes , let’s see how ambitious we are
“stop blaming Kroenke for our supposedly “insufficient” transfer budget that no top manager would supposedly accept.“
Agree with the last line, and very much agree with how poorly we have performed over past times in the market.
However, as you seem to link Kroenke to some mythical budget he hands down read on –
“ Stan Kroenke hasn’t put a penny into Arsenal in last FIVE YEARS with every transfer paid from club earnings”
True or not , we cannot be sure- but put it this way … I wouldn’t be at all surprised!
Anyway, not quite sure how we can already be calling for Artetas head when he is seemingly has to move on sub standard players who no one wants before he can buy , and begin to form his own squad?
M A clearly wanted both Partey and Auaor, but had to pull out of the Auoar deal in the clear knowledge funds were only available for one or the other.
But “don’t bleat about money”
I prefer to call it investment.
Quantic – I could not agree more. The financial efforts of the club are not to blame despite us missing CL football.
We have a poor track record in investing our funds. We wasted a lot of money on Ozil, I think it fair to say that Pepe for his price tag has thus far been a disappointment. We should have spend the Saliba money on a player that could have contributed right away not years in the future. We spend good money on salaries for Luiz and Willian who at the end of their playing careers and won’t be part of our future. We spent big money (at the time) on Mustafi. We pay big cash to Real for Ceballos. We have let go of some young talented players (Gnarby) and fail to manage Guendouzie.
We have spend big money on this squad but have too few real successes IMO. Let’s hope Partey will not turn out yet an other injury debacle, he is the type of player we need to be fit all the time.
Ill answer that mate
How much do I want him to spend ?
Given that we finished in our worst position in 25 years I would expect minimumn net spend over 100 million in a window
Chelsea finished 4th , proper invested and look near the top
If are investment is so good , why are we 14th ?
Any business that fails , an owner is accountable
Couldn’t agree more. The only complaint I have is Kroenke has trusted the imbeciles who have turned Arsenal a pot of gold to enrich themselves without checking them closely.
That is why half of the team are centre backs, we got the Pepe and Willian deals, our biggest name and most talented player and most paid is frozen out, denied Sokratis transfer then froze him out, let me stop here otherwise it will take a whole day to least senseless and comical decisions made by club of our size.
*To list
Couldn’t agree more. Arteta’s and Emery’s Arsenal are two very different animals. We need to summon something that football fans have in short supply: patience.
I stand 100% behind Arteta.
Arteta changed the atmosphere and results at the club when he arrived. The feel good factor returned.
He should at a minimum receive till the end of this season with no questions asked.
Having said that, I have a few small doubts about his seemingly frequent changing of players who start. Of course we have been massively unlucky with Partey’s injury but I don’t know what our best midfield is and I don’t if Arteta knows (yet). However, I trust Arteta’s IQ and believe he has the brain to learn on the job so give him time.
Also, I am far from sold on Willian and can’t figure out the Saliba debacle. We so desperately needed a CD when we bought him with the little funds we had but instead of buying a player who could immediate provide the help we needed we borrowed him back to the club we bought him from and now that he finally arrived he still can’t get a look nor is he being developed. This might not be Arteta’s fault but is a massive waste of money which highlights some continued managerial questions about our club IMO.
Nice one 👍 I agree until the end of the season, but if our form doesn’t pick up, especially with a busy schedule ahead, questions will need to be asked!
Saliba is baffling..really don’t understand it – watch him go off on loan next month and play superbly!!
I’m trying to keep positive and as the song goes… things can only get better!
Sue, I would love to know the truth behind the Saliba story but I can’t get away from the “conclusion” that Arteta clearly doesn’t rate him.
I suspect that there is something fundamentally
wrong about how desisions are made at exec level
at Arsenal. Hence the mistakes at youth program
letting Gnabry go and more. Hanging onto
Walcott and Wilshere for to long, having cheap
second rate goalkeepers in the wenger years ..
letting sanchez and özil cases become a debauchable..
For me the only mistake I am “convinced” Edu/Arteta made is betting on Leno instead of Martinez.
And betting on a phantom creator instead of Mesut.
If the situation is getting worse, it’s easier to replace the manager than selling the senior players. I don’t think we’d fall into the relegation zone though, because Arteta has seen Moyes’/ Wenger’s mistakes and he surely knows how to fix it
Nice sack Patrick.
If Hassenhutl could drag Southampton off the bottom last year after a terrible run of results then I’m sure Arteta can sort out the current issues and return Arsenal into a competitive team. What he doesn’t need is an Arteta out campaign.
The last few years at the club have shown a decline on the pitch and some very dodgy stuff going on upstairs. All of this has to be worked through and will take time.
The alarming sacking of Mikel Arteta, lies on the success of Chelsea’s Frank Lampard. Before we compare let’s check how much this Chelsea team cost and how much lampard spend this season. Gabriel and Thomas party acquisition gives me hope on what Mikel arteta is trying to achieve here.
well Pat Viera is free again, feel so sad for him, gone after five defeats after guiding them to seventh last season. I had zero expectation from Arteta for this season as he as to deal with a team of uninterested useless gummy bears. His real test starts next summer. Mou did not want to work with us, Brendon or Alegiri did not want ot tarnish their reputation trying to coax players to do their job.
Soares, Mustafi, Socartes, Kolasinac
Xhaka Cabellos
Ozil
Willian, Laca , Pepe
And to add to them – Chambers, Luiz, Elneny, Nelson, Willock ,
You cannot get rid of so many players, as long as we avoid relegation, that is a success in the league. If lick is good, expect a domestic cup.
Finally how many are Wengers’s gems in the above line up?
Ill answer that mate
How much do I want him to spend ?
Given that we finished in our worst position in 25 years I would expect minimumn net spend over 100 million in a window
Chelsea finished 4th , proper invested and look near the top
If are investment is so good , why are we 14th ?
Any business that fails , an owner is accountable