Why Saka was withdrawn from Arsenal’s lineup v Leeds

Bukayo Saka was initially named in the Arsenal line-up for the match against Leeds, only for the winger to be withdrawn and replaced by Noni Madueke as the game began. The unexpected change surprised many supporters, particularly given Saka’s importance to the team in recent seasons.

The winger has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers and has played a leading role as the club competes strongly across several competitions. His consistency and influence mean he is usually an automatic starter, even following Madueke’s arrival in the summer. As a result, his absence from the starting side prompted questions, despite Arsenal going on to secure an impressive victory.

Unexpected change before kick-off

Madueke was called upon at short notice and delivered a solid performance, helping Arsenal maintain their momentum throughout the match. Nevertheless, fans quickly noticed that Saka was missing and were keen to understand the reason behind the late alteration. With the season entering a crucial phase, concerns naturally arose over the winger’s fitness and his availability for upcoming fixtures.

The situation was made more intriguing by the fact that Saka had not been ruled out beforehand. He was present with the squad and prepared as normal, suggesting that the issue occurred only moments before the match commenced. This added to the sense of surprise among those watching.

Arteta explains the decision

Following the game, Mikel Arteta addressed the situation and clarified what led to the last minute decision. Speaking as quoted by Sky Sports, the Arsenal manager explained, “In the warm up, he had a little niggle. He was uncomfortable to start the game, so immediately we made the decision to bring Noni in. And he was ready.”

The explanation reassured supporters that Saka has not suffered a serious injury. Arteta will be hopeful of having the attacker available again soon, particularly as this stage of the campaign demands depth and reliability. With key matches approaching, Arsenal will be eager to ensure their influential winger returns as quickly and safely as possible.