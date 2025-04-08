Why Saka’s return could help Arsenal beat Real Madrid

Arsenal’s star player will soon be back in European action after more than three months, with Bukayo Saka expected to feature in the match against Real Madrid next week.

Despite being sidelined, Saka has remained Arsenal’s most crucial player, and his absence has been keenly felt by the team in recent months.

Arsenal’s squad boasts some of the finest talent in England, which has allowed them to stay in the title race and the Champions League despite losing Saka for such an extended period.

Mikel Arteta’s side is filled with key players upon whom they rely for success, and they would argue that they do not depend excessively on Saka. However, the forward’s absence has made life difficult for the Gunners, and they are relieved to have him back to full fitness.

Arsenal are set to face a formidable challenge in the upcoming round of the Champions League, where they will face the mighty Real Madrid.

The tie against Los Blancos is exactly what most Arsenal fans desired: a high-profile fixture that promises both entertainment and excitement.

The Spanish side has won the competition more times than any other club, earning a reputation as European royalty, and most expect them to progress in the tie.

When Arsenal drew Madrid in the quarter-finals, many dismissed the Gunners as unlikely to overcome the Spanish giants. However, with Saka now fully fit, those opinions could shift, highlighting his importance to the team.

Saka has reached back-to-back European Championship finals with the England national team, demonstrating his ability to perform on the international stage.

In the Champions League, he scored four goals and provided the same number of assists in nine matches last season. This season, he had four goals and two assists in five games before injury sidelined him.

His importance to Arsenal cannot be overstated, and it is no surprise that the fans now have greater confidence in their team’s ability to compete against Real Madrid.

Under normal circumstances, Arsenal would stand a chance of defeating Madrid, as the Spanish side would be under significant pressure, potentially making it easier for Arsenal over two legs.

However, with Saka back in the team, Arsenal will have an additional weapon at their disposal, greatly enhancing their chances of success.

While winning against Madrid would not be easy, with Saka on the pitch, Arsenal will have a player capable of changing the game, much like Vinicius Junior or Kylian Mbappé for their opponents.