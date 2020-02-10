Why Sead Kolasinac should be sold off next summer

Saed Kolasinac is not Arsenal quality.

Arsenal should have a busy summer transfer window after a relatively quiet one in January.

The Gunners brought in just two defenders last month but I expect Mikel Arteta to oversee a busier window in the summer.

One player I think Arsenal needs to get rid off in the next transfer window is Sead Kolasinac.

The first reason is that he is too injury-prone. I remember that I was wondering why Arsenal was keen on a player that had just recovered from a long-term injury when he was in Germany.

The Bosnian is also too inconsistent. Bukayo Saka is an emerging talent at Arsenal but the 18 years old would do a better job covering the left-wing than Kolasinac does.

Also, having signed him for nothing, it would be nice if Arsenal made a tidy profit on his sale, if he isn’t sold next summer, we risk losing him for nothing or being forced to give him a new deal which I don’t think he deserves.

When Kieran Tierney gets back to full fitness, I believe that he would show just why he is all we need as a left-back at Arsenal.

Should Tierney not be available for selection, I would back Saka to fill in for him and not Kolasinac.

The youngsters are generally doing a better job than the more seasoned players and Kolasinac definitely falls into that category. He is one of the deadwood players at the club in my opinion and in Saka we have a far better option.