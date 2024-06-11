Why Sesko snubbed Arsenal’s interest to stay in Germany

Arsenal has received disappointing news that Benjamin Sesko will not be leaving RB Leipzig this summer, despite their offer for him to join the club.

The Gunners have been closely monitoring Sesko, having made him their top striker target.

The youngster finished last season on a high note, leading to speculation that he might be on the move this summer.

While several clubs have shown interest in signing him, Arsenal presented one of the strongest proposals.

However, Sesko has decided to stay at Leipzig for another season.

According to Give Me Sport, Arsenal made the best offer, but Sesko has his reasons for declining it.

The report suggests that Sesko believes he needs more time to develop, which he feels will be better achieved in Germany.

Additionally, he wanted to resolve his future before the Euros to focus on performing well in the competition.

It is a huge blow that Sesko has decided to ignore our interest and remain in Germany, but we probably should be patient and try to sign him in the summer of 2025.

