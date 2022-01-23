“Why should I be trusting this process?” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s goalless draw against Burnley

As many Arsenal fans would expect, Piers Morgan is unhappy about the dropped points against Burnley today.
The Gunners remain in the hunt for a top-four place, but that draw is a huge chance missed by them.
Burnley has been struggling for form and is in the relegation zone. Even though the Gunners lost to Liverpool in their last game, we had expected them to beat the Clarets.
Sean Dyche’s side remained organised for most of the game and frustrated the Gunners.
Morgan has been an outspoken critic of Mikel Arteta, but he has always been told to trust the process.
After watching the drab draw, he wants to know why he should, he tweeted:
“Why should I be trusting this process?”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arsenal remains very much a work in progress and the damage that had been done to the club before Arteta became its manager is still lingering.
That said, this is an abysmal result and the buck has to stop with the gaffer, he cannot hide behind what went before forever.
The players who got themselves suspended for this match and the lack of recruitment are also factors. Pure daft to let AMN go so early.
Why should he trust the process?
Why not?
Arteta has also had to put up with starting with 20 over paid underperforming players from previous administrations yet finished a point off Europe in his first full season as well as an FA Cup win in his first half season.
This despite a second covid ravaged empty stadium season. This now being his first season playing with full stadiums. This past summer the new process was announced.
Bring in a younger disciplined loyal profile player with high resale value. 6 new quality players have already been integrated into the starting X1. Unfortunately with the covid market we sold only one player and are still lumbered with a dozen dead wood so rely on 15 starters only. Despite all these problems and afer a covid/injury ravaged 0-3 start here we are two points off 4th with a game in hand. Considering top 6 was the most optimistic expectation of this team we are over achieving right now. By August we should have gotten rid of another 9-10 deadwood and brought in another 5-6 profile players and be ready for a serious top 4 tilt next season. So far we are right on target. COYG
At this rate some of the deadwood will be Arteta’s signings
@SueP
RealTalk…
Talk for u when u draw that mediocre Target fair fan…maybe a Lot didn’t think about top four after our ugly start to the season but that Is on arteta too. Top 4 is the minimum a club as Arsenal should ask for.
Arteta, not us fans, was who promise cl and epl Challenge in 3 years deadline as part of His plan, the same plan that has been supported for the administration of the club more than emery or many other coaches in epl would dream for. That was what was promised from arteta, knowing the squad he took AND being hugely supported in the path…so we the fans and the club are in our right to demand that, not just top 4, much less top 6 as you want