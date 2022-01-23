“Why should I be trusting this process?” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s goalless draw against Burnley

As many Arsenal fans would expect, Piers Morgan is unhappy about the dropped points against Burnley today.

The Gunners remain in the hunt for a top-four place, but that draw is a huge chance missed by them.

Burnley has been struggling for form and is in the relegation zone. Even though the Gunners lost to Liverpool in their last game, we had expected them to beat the Clarets.

Sean Dyche’s side remained organised for most of the game and frustrated the Gunners.

Morgan has been an outspoken critic of Mikel Arteta, but he has always been told to trust the process.

After watching the drab draw, he wants to know why he should, he tweeted:

“Why should I be trusting this process?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal remains very much a work in progress and the damage that had been done to the club before Arteta became its manager is still lingering.

That said, this is an abysmal result and the buck has to stop with the gaffer, he cannot hide behind what went before forever.