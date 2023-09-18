Why should Ramsdale feel humiliated? David Raya was brilliant…

On Sunday evening, Arsenal beat Everton 1-0 for the first time since Wenger’s days through a 69-minute Trossard strike.

Over the international break, we were keen on Mikel Arteta making some tough calls that would benefit the team regarding his line-up. Fortunately, he did that – Kai Havertz and Aaron Ramsdale were dropped, Fabio Vieira got his deserved first start, and David Raya debuted.

There’s a lot to say about the Vieira-Havertz change; however, that’s a story we will discuss another time.

That said, how impressed are you with Raya? He already has as many clean sheets (one) as Aaron Ramsdale. His first start was a success. David Raya on the ball is something else; everything he did was superb, and the Gunners were great in the buildup. He had 45 touches, made 34 passes with 94% accuracy, made one save, one run out, and played nine long balls (7 successful).

Starting Raya over Ramsdale worked, but Piers Morgan felt it wasn’t right; as seen in the tweets below, he felt the Englishman being on the bench was humiliation.

I don’t understand what Ramsdale has done to deserve being dropped? Havertz, yes.. but Ramsdale’s been consistently superb for us.

Why humiliate him? https://t.co/HoWbsT2ywp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 17, 2023

Contrary to Morgan’s claims, Floyd Hasselbank claims Gooners should be ready to see more of Raya. The ex-Chelsea man suggests the Spaniard may be given enough run-of-games to build up some momentum, as he feels the money Arsenal could pay for his permanent switch to the Emirates suggests he ought to be Arteta’s No. 1.

“They paid a lot for Raya, and I think he’s their No. 1, and eventually he was going to play. I think today is the first day that he’ll be a regular,” the former Chelsea striker told Sky Sports as quoted by the Mirror.

“I don’t see goalkeepers getting minutes here and there; they need rhythm; they need to stay in that momentum.

“Raya is a very good goalkeeper, and Aaron is as wel – two big goalkeepers you want in your team. It’s hard and a difficult decision, but I think we’ll see Raya in Arsenal’s team for a little while.”

Would it shock you if Raya starts the Wednesday Champions League clash between Arsenal and PSV?

Daniel O

——————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…