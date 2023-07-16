Why shouldn’t Arsenal aim to be European Champions this coming season?

The sky should be the limit for Arsenal with the business Arteta has done this summer, the arrivals of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, and the other bonus signings tipped to join. In truth, I’m inclined to ask myself, “Why Can’t Arsenal Win The 2023-24 UCL?”

The Gunners have traditionally been formidable opponents. Their pursuit of European triumph in the UEFA Champions League has proved elusive. Regardless, there are several convincing reasons to believe that the current Arsenal club, led by Mikel Arteta, has what it takes to win the historic title on their much-awaited return after at least six years in the cold. Here’s why I don’t consider them going for the UCL next season to be an ambitious goal and why they can win it:

Squad Reinforcement and Tactical Evolution

As noted in recent weeks, the Gunners are looking to strengthen their team. And they’re doing a good job at it. With the signings completed (as mentioned above) and those said to be targeted in the coming weeks, Europe isn’t ready for Arsenal if they can be even better than they were last term.

Arteta’s Tactical growth

We haven’t seen the best of Arteta’s tactics. Why say so? Over the years, we’ve seen him evolve from a 4-2-3-1 formation to a 4-3-3, and who knows, we may see him play 3-4-3. Another hope for advancement in his tactics is the talk of him embracing squad rotation next season. Lest we forget, Arteta is yet to discover his ultimate team, and once he “finds it”, we may see his true colours.

It is impossible to stress how crucial a talented and seasoned manager is to achieving Champions League success. Arsenal are lucky to have a manager with an outstanding record and in-depth knowledge of the league. He is well-suited to lead the Gunners over the challenges of the Champions League with his tactical mastery.

European Experience

Jorginho and Havertz have won the Champions League; Rice has recently won the Europa Conference League; and Timber, Zinchenko, and Jesus have all performed admirably in European competitions when they played in them. Some of these players will provide much-needed inspiration for the Gunners to know how to succeed in the UCL. That could come in handy if they try to win it next term.

There’s always a first time for something, and if Liverpool in 2019 and Chelsea in 2021 won the UCL when they weren’t at their Ultimate best, why can’t Arsenal do so at their best?

