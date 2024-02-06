Why shouldn’t Arsenal celebrate every single game with with our fans when we win?

“Arsenal over celebrating again” BY Shenel

Those words are all I have been hearing since we beat Liverpool 3-1 yesterday. Can people not change the record as it is getting a bit boring now!

Truly I have had enough of people saying we got lucky as well, and I have had enough of people saying negative things about our team and their celebrations! So what if we celebrate in the way we do!

We have so far beaten, from the top sides this season; Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United and have drawn with Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea with many other wins and results along the way of course.

And I know we have more games to come and some more against the big teams, but they are big wins in this league yet nobody can seem to congratulate us and give us praise where praise is due and I am tired of it!

These wins are not pure luck they are talent, character, pure ability, skill and team togetherness that has got us over the line. Yes, some decisions may have gone for us but equally many have gone against us and more often than not we have pushed ourselves over the line for the win.

Who cares if we over celebrate each and every decision and win, we would be questioning the loyalty and passion of the players if they didn’t celebrate so the players can’t win no matter what they do!

Let me take you back to the dramatic last-minute winner from Reiss Nelson last season as we beat Bournemouth 3-2, everyone went mad in the Emirates, the fans, the manager, the players and me included! Did we go on to win the league? No, but what did that do for the club? It brought us all closer together from the top of the chain to the bottom including manager, players, back-room staff and fans and showed the familyesqueness (if that is a word) of the team and fans together again!

So who cares!

What will be will be, if we win the league, we win the league if we don’t then at least we know our club and our players are passionate about the sport and club we love so much and do their utmost to ensure we are successful!

People can never just say ‘well done Arsenal!’

The only person that congratulated us and so he should have, was Jurgen Klopp, in his interview after the game, because we were the better side there is no doubt about that. But of course, he is leaving at the end of the season so he doesn’t really mind what he says I guess but that is a show of sportsmanship that had it been Jose Mourinho, we would not have seen!

But we don’t need anybody’s praise! We just need to keep doing what we are doing, ignore the haters and our time will surely come!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!



Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends OZZY, EAMONN And JONATHON picking their BEST EVER Arsenal XI since moving to the Emirates in 2006- Who would you choose?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgFrVHnsYLM

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…