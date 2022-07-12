Why shouldn’t Arsenal sell Gabriel to Juventus?

Juventus pushing hard for Arsenal defender

Italian gaints Juventus are believed to be keen on landing Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes in the current transfer window.

The Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who came up with the exclusive report, further suggested on his official website that new contacts were made recently by the Old Lady.

With Matheus de Ligt being seriously targeted by Bayern Munich and Chelsea, head coach Massimiliano Allegri wants to at least bring one body at center half.

Juventus have several names on their list such as Monaco’s Benoît Badiashile, Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenković, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Arsenal’s Gabriel.

Only way Arsenal's selling Gabriel Magalhaes to Juventus is if they bring £200m. £50m for stealing Locatelli, another £50m for Vlahovic and £100m for Gabriel. pic.twitter.com/yMjX4aXKcc — CHIEF JUSTICE 🎤 (@ChidubemNJ) July 11, 2022

Landing their first-choice option in Koulibaly is complicated and thus now it appears like they have moved onto the second name on the list.

The North London outfit are thought to be open for a sale if their asking price of £40 million is met. However, The Bianconeri believe they can land the Brazilian for less than that.

If Arsenal let the former Lille man leave this summer, they certainly won’t be light on that side of the pitch.

40m for Gabriel? Someone tell Juventus Gabriel Paulista doesn't play for us anymore! — Sash ~ (@ltarsenal) July 10, 2022

They already boast Ben White, William Saliba, Pablo Mari and Rob Holding in that position. While they have also been strongly linked to Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez it could end up being crowded in the Arsenal defence and Gabriel may not enjoy competing with Saliba for his spot.

If Gabriel does leave, there maybe a stronger case to add a fresh presence at the center back position, especially when Arsenal are playing in Europe in the upcoming season, or it would at least boost our transfer kitty for more pressing needs.

The talk about Juventus being interested in Gabriel is not something new. Thus, their interest in the player seems genuine.

It is still early days to put a stamp on a thing right now. We as fans can just wait and watch the drama that the transfer window has to offer.

Yash Bisht

