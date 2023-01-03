Why shouldn’t Arsenal target Declan Rice after Mudryk?

Declan Rice To Arsenal: Why Not?

Arsenal may need to sign a midfielder in 2023, but it is unclear whether they will do so this month; all transfer rumours surrounding them point to a move for an attacker this winter.

The injury to Gabriel Jesus derailed Arsenal’s plans to sign a forward and a midfielder as expected before the World Cup. Arteta may now be willing to go all-in and bolster his attack, with reports suggesting that Shaktar Donetsk’s winger could be the player Arsenal spends big money on this winter.

If everything goes as planned, Mudryk will join Arsenal on a high-priced deal. Arsenal will then focus entirely on bolstering their midfield, ideally this month, but if not, in the summer.

Several midfielders have been linked with Arsenal, but Ben Jacobs’ admission of Declan Rice may be what makes you want Arteta to bolster his engine room. Although Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Rice on numerous occasions, Jacobs claims that Arsenal is also a fan of the Englishman and may be interested in him. “There’s a very realistic chance that Arsenal enter the conversation (to sign Rice),” he told The Football Terrace on YouTube,.

“There is some substance to the Arsenal links in terms of their admiration for the player. But they haven’t moved to the same degree in terms of the leg work on the player’s side, as a club like Chelsea for example. We can’t rule out Manchester United, we can’t rule out Liverpool. And, at this point, we can’t even rule out a European club.

“You certainly can’t discount Arsenal. But I think that we probably need a few more months to pass before more clarity emerges.”

Rice is arguably one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and anyone who “steals” him from West Ham will be strengthening their midfield.