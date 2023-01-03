Why shouldn’t Arsenal target Declan Rice after Mudryk?

Declan Rice To Arsenal: Why Not?
Arsenal may need to sign a midfielder in 2023, but it is unclear whether they will do so this month; all transfer rumours surrounding them point to a move for an attacker this winter.
The injury to Gabriel Jesus derailed Arsenal’s plans to sign a forward and a midfielder as expected before the World Cup. Arteta may now be willing to go all-in and bolster his attack, with reports suggesting that Shaktar Donetsk’s winger could be the player Arsenal spends big money on this winter.
If everything goes as planned, Mudryk will join Arsenal on a high-priced deal. Arsenal will then focus entirely on bolstering their midfield, ideally this month, but if not, in the summer.
Several midfielders have been linked with Arsenal, but Ben Jacobs’ admission of Declan Rice may be what makes you want Arteta to bolster his engine room. Although Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Rice on numerous occasions, Jacobs claims that Arsenal is also a fan of the Englishman and may be interested in him. “There’s a very realistic chance that Arsenal enter the conversation (to sign Rice),” he told The Football Terrace on YouTube,.
“There is some substance to the Arsenal links in terms of their admiration for the player. But they haven’t moved to the same degree in terms of the leg work on the player’s side, as a club like Chelsea for example. We can’t rule out Manchester United, we can’t rule out Liverpool. And, at this point, we can’t even rule out a European club.
“You certainly can’t discount Arsenal. But I think that we probably need a few more months to pass before more clarity emerges.”
Rice is arguably one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and anyone who “steals” him from West Ham will be strengthening their midfield.
Darren N
———————————————
Massive player, would improve most sides in the world. He’s what we need, marquee players. The foundation has been set I believe we need big name players now to complete in the champions league and make Arsenal great again.
I’d rather we tabled £100m for Rice than the money being asked for Mudryk. It’s a position we should be strengthening.
Too rigid for Arsenal’s fluent type of football. A very good player no doubt, but I feel he’ll be more soothed to teams like Chelsea or Man U. We should get young players in the mould of Jude Bellingham and Tchouameni of Madrid, funds permitting. I dare to dream…COYG
Been a big fan of Rice for quite some time. Really good player, and in a position that Arsenal need to strengthen and deepen. Would be a fantastic signing, but obviously a very expensive one. Still, rather expensive + proven than nearly as expensive and still a massive risk like the players from outside the EPL.
It doesn’t really get much bigger than this, I for one is not a person to rule out such a possibility, Declan Rice is pedigree and a genuine player that happens to plays in our greatest position of needs.
Surely the defensive midfielder position I have no doubt will be address in the January window, but you have to understand the gaffer he’s not known for showing his hands, if his intentions of the midfielder to make known now every Jackman on planet earth will have a clearer idea of the size of his war chest, we certainly wouldn’t want the greedy Ukrainian know.
The minute the Mudryk deal is concluded, hopefully the next few hours, another bold attempt would be made to bring in this powerful midfielder, whether it be Rice, Savic, Neves or Danilo we just have to wait and see, a know it can be a little stressful on the faithfuls but we remain positive and true to our cause.
Presently no pundits are fans knows the true extent of the war chest, I had made references to a reported £105 mil and was taken to task, but we are now in the gaffer mind games territory where he never drop a catch.
Why should we go for Rice?
As far as I’m concerned he is just another over hyped ( therefore overpriced) player. Just like Jack Grealish who added little to nothing to the man city squad and is only used because of his outrageous weekly pay.
Only and if only he costs something close to what we got Ben white then we can consider to inquire about his availability. We do not need to strengthen another EPL team by supplying them with so much money that they can rebuild their team with cheaper but effective players at the expence of us just getting one over average player.