Why shouldn’t Arsenal target Jude Bellingham instead of Declan Rice?

Why Aren’t We Talking About Arteta Going For Jude Bellingham?

Declan Rice has been linked with a move away from West Ham for many years. Manchester United and Chelsea have always been his preferred destinations, but Arsenal has now jumped into the fray.

Rice has been “targeted” by Arteta, who wants him in his midfield. Many may be impressed with Arsenal’s entry into the race for Rice, but if Arsenal is willing to spend big money on a midfielder, why not Jude Bellingham?

Bellingham has, for the past few seasons, proven himself in the Bundesliga as well as in the Champions League. He’s also now a starter for England; in Qatar, he was the main man at central midfield alongside Declan Rice.

Ally McCoist believes that if Arsenal wants a reliable midfielder, they should go after Bellingham because they have what it takes to persuade him to move to the Emirates.

“Arsenal have got to come into the equation because of the team, because of the manager, because of the way the club is going, the ages of the squad,” said McCoist on TalkSport about Arsenal moving for Bellingham.

“Arsenal would obviously come into it, as would Manchester City. So he’s got a couple of decisions to make.”

Jude Bellingham’s future will be scrutinized this summer, as he is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund. As of now, there is no clear favorite to sign him, raising the question of why he can’t be the midfielder to round out Arteta’s midfield equation.

Sam P

