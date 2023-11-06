Why shouldn’t Arsenal try Zinchenko as Xhaka’s replacement?

Granit Xhaka is sorely missed in Arsenal’s midfield. Kieran Gibbs is the latest to point this out, as we revealed in a nice piece titled, “Ex-Gunner believes the current Arsenal team needs Xhaka.”
A contentious 1-0 loss to Newcastle on Saturday ended Arsenal’s unbeaten league streak. In that game, it was evident that Arsenal’s offense was again not as fluid as it had been last season, and it appears that this is due to them lacking what Xhaka used to provide them.
At this point, I can’t help but ask: will Arsenal ever be able to “replace Xhaka” with the midfielders they already have, or will they need to bring in another quality midfielder to fill the vacuum Xhaka left?
Anyway, before Arteta asks himself this question with the winter transfer window far away, why doesn’t he contemplate using Oleksander Zinchenko as his left-sided No. 8?
Given how threatening we saw Zinchenko at times when he drifted to midfield to orchestrate an attack, that’s a position where he can thrive. While in midfield, the Ukrainian has an eye for recognizing holes and angles that allow the ball to go up the pitch and unpick opponent defenses.
With Tomiyasu prospering as an inverted left back, Zinchenko being played in the Xhaka role won’t harm Arsenal. With no one capable of filling that role, a single trial of Zinchenko in the role might, going forward, alter the dynamics of Arsenal’s midfield.
Is that not a sensible idea?
Daniel O
First and foremost I think Zinchenko lack the physicality to be a successful in Xhaka’s position.
Can he put in the tackles and interceptions?
Imo he’s easily dispossessed and sometimes makes a lot of misplaced passes.
These are some of the reasons why he struggles as a left back in the first place.
But then, I won’t be entirely against an experiment with him in Xhaka’s role against a small team for the sake of it.
It may turn out well.
*success (successful)
I always favoured him as a replacement for Xhaka and using Tierney in his place. But with Tierney leaving the club we don’t have a left-footed LB which makes it hard for us to play Tomiyasu in this place all the time.
Instead of Zinchenko, I think playing Rice with Partey/Neilson/Trossard will be a better idea but MA must make sure that the last two are able to try playing alongside Rice and help in the defensive rules which seems to be impossible from here. Hence, the best choices are Partey/Jorginho/ElNeny
I doubt we will see sicknote Partey again
Why shouldn’t they?
Because he completely incompetent when it comes to defensive duties.
The idea is a nice one sometimes football is not all about physical but techinics which i know Zinchenco have he can play there very well he can even be an upgrade to Xhaka he has pace so it’s a very good idea truly Gibbs played under Arsene Wenger that is how Wenger used to get so many players let’s try the experiment a d it will work