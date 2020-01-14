Why signing John Stones on loan would make sense for Arsenal

Arsenal would land a top-quality ball-playing defender if they sign John Stones.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Manchester City’s John Stones and I have to admit that I am excited that we’re being linked to players of his calibre and I hope we pull this off.

Stones has played under Mikel Arteta at the Etihad and, understandably, rumours have been linking him with a move down here.

The former Everton man was a target for most of the world’s best teams before he moved to the Etihad. He started well, but injuries and poor form saw him lose his place in Pep Guardiola’s first team last season.

I believe that Stones would help us get better at the back in so many ways, here are some of them.

I feel Stones is better on the ball than David Luiz, he has struggled and made some errors lately, but I believe that playing at Arsenal who is not challenging for the Premier League title would put him under less pressure and he can perform better.

The 25-year-old is also good in the air and may just be the defender we need to combat tall attackers.

Stones is not the fastest defender in the Premier League, but his reading of the game is impeccable, I believe that he can add that edge of seeing danger before anyone else does in our defence.

I doubt if Manchester City would want to send Stones our way this month, but if that could happen, we may not need any other defenders in this transfer window.