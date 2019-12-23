Why signing Serie A ace makes perfect sense for Arsenal

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Dries Mertens as he looks set to end his stay at Napoli.

The Belgian is one of the best attackers in Europe at the moment and I believe that it is a no-brainer if he joins us.

Mertens was a winger before Maurizio Sarri turned him into a striker and he has taken the transition so seamlessly as fish takes to water, he looks the perfect player for Arteta’s revolution, here is why I think so:

Mertens is very tricky and so good with the ball facing his opponent’s goal that I believe he can offer Arsenal something similar to what Roberto Firmino has been offering Liverpool.

Arsenal has struggled in games this season because of a lack of cutting edge when opponents defend in number and try to play us offside, Mertens has shown on a number of occasions that he can beat the offside trap, his goal against Liverpool this season at Anfield shows that.

I also believe that Mertens’ linkup play is better than any of our strikers at the moment and he could be the player that helps our wide attackers like Nicolas Pepe thrive under Mikel Arteta.

While Mertens looks diminutive, the Belgian isn’t afraid to come up against taller opponents and can be seen on so many occasions coming up at the back post to score goals. Arsenal has to do all they can to sign Mertens ahead of their other rivals.

An article from Ime