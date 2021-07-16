Why signing Tammy Abraham would be a great move for Arsenal

Arsenal interested in Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are interested in acquiring the services of Tammy Abraham.

After the arrival of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig last summer, Abraham lost his spot at the starting 11. Things took an even worse turn when Thomas Tuchel joined the Blues in January.

As the season gradually came to close, the Englishman was even dismissed from matchday squads. Thus, Abraham is desperate to leave Stamford Bridge in the current shop window.

Various clubs have shown interest with Aston Villa and West Ham United believed to hold the most interest. However, Arsenal might have the best chance of landing him.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>👀 Most non-penalty goals for Chelsea in the Premier League last season:<br><br>🥇 Tammy Abraham – 6 in 22 apps<br>🥈 Timo Werner – 6 in 36<br>🥉 Mason Mount – 5 in 36 <a href=”https://t.co/n6GqzfBSDI”>pic.twitter.com/n6GqzfBSDI</a></p>— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) <a href=”https://twitter.com/WhoScored/status/1415695902967222312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 15, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

First, because the Chelsea man reportedly wants to stay in London. Second, he was an Arsenal fan growing up. Third, the Gunners look like the only club that can afford his 35-40 million price tag.

The North London outfit’s pursuit makes even more sense if Alexander Lacazette ends up departing. Which is a likely outcome given he is 30 years old and has just a year left on his current deal.

Replacing Lacazette with Abraham looks a smart move from Arsenal. The Gunners would bring in a player who has a higher ceiling for improvement. The 23-year-old’s hold-up ability and aerial presence are also appealing factors.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Tammy Abraham:<br><br>✅Bristol City 16/17: 26 goals – club's top scorer<br><br>✅Aston Villa 18/19: 26 goals – club's top scorer<br><br>✅Chelsea 19/20: 18 goals – club's top scorer<br><br>✅Chelsea 20/21 so far: 12 goals – club's top scorer<br><br>He would be a great signing for many EPL teams. <a href=”https://t.co/VU9W4ulBG9″>pic.twitter.com/VU9W4ulBG9</a></p>— Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) <a href=”https://twitter.com/FTalentScout/status/1387416036841041922?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 28, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

When handed regular minutes, the England international can certainly perform. In the 2019/20 season, when Abraham was being given plenty of chances by Frank Lampard, he ended the campaign with 18 goals and six assists in 47 appearances.

The striker has enormous amounts of experience in the country, having played for teams such as Bristol City, Swansea City, Aston Villa and Chelsea, obviously. He has performed everywhere where he has been to.

I would gladly take Abraham at the Emirates Stadium because I believe he provides us with something different to Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette. His aerial presence is good, is Premier League proven, is young and fast.

His signing would make a lot of sense to me but it appears like majority of the Arsenal supporters don’t want to see him at the North London.

Let me know down in the comments section what is the reason behind it?

Yash