Why Starting Jesus ahead of Nketiah Makes Sense Against Everton

As Premier League fans eagerly await the return of matchday 5 for the 2022-23 season, Arsenal’s clash with Everton at Goodison Park promises to be an intriguing fixture.

One of the key points of interest will be who leads Arsenal’s attack – Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah has made an impressive start to the season, seizing his chances to lead Arsenal’s attack in the absence of Jesus, who was sidelined due to injury. He’s managed to find the net twice in three starts and one substitute appearance, making a strong case for himself to start against Everton.

Meanwhile, Jesus, after missing the initial two games of the season due to injury, made his return on matchday three, featuring as a substitute in the two Arsenal games before the international break.

He managed to score a goal during this brief playing time, indicating that he’s on track to regain match fitness. It’s reasonable to assume that he should now be fit enough to start against Everton.

Arteta faces a challenging decision in selecting his starting striker.

Strangely enough, the Gunners haven’t won at Goodison Park since 2017 so could be considered one of Arsenal’s bogey teams, so Arteta will be desperate to beat his old club this time around.

Considering the statistics, Gabriel Jesus seems like the more favorable choice to start against Everton. The Brazilian has an impressive record of eight goals in eight games against the Toffees, whereas the whole Arsenal have only scored two goals in the last 5 visits to Everton.

While Nketiah has shown exceptional promise, Arteta should look to leverage Jesus’ track record of success against this Merseyside club next Sunday, as we really need a change of fortune at that venue.

Who do you think should be leading the line next Sunday?

Darren N

