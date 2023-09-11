Why Starting Jesus ahead of Nketiah Makes Sense Against Everton

As Premier League fans eagerly await the return of matchday 5 for the 2022-23 season, Arsenal’s clash with Everton at Goodison Park promises to be an intriguing fixture.
One of the key points of interest will be who leads Arsenal’s attack – Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah.
Nketiah has made an impressive start to the season, seizing his chances to lead Arsenal’s attack in the absence of Jesus, who was sidelined due to injury. He’s managed to find the net twice in three starts and one substitute appearance, making a strong case for himself to start against Everton.
Meanwhile, Jesus, after missing the initial two games of the season due to injury, made his return on matchday three, featuring as a substitute in the two Arsenal games before the international break.
He managed to score a goal during this brief playing time, indicating that he’s on track to regain match fitness. It’s reasonable to assume that he should now be fit enough to start against Everton.
Arteta faces a challenging decision in selecting his starting striker.
Strangely enough, the Gunners haven’t won at Goodison Park since 2017 so could be considered one of Arsenal’s bogey teams, so Arteta will be desperate to beat his old club this time around.
Considering the statistics, Gabriel Jesus seems like the more favorable choice to start against Everton. The Brazilian has an impressive record of eight goals in eight games against the Toffees, whereas the whole Arsenal have only scored two goals in the last 5 visits to Everton.
While Nketiah has shown exceptional promise, Arteta should look to leverage Jesus’ track record of success against this Merseyside club next Sunday, as we really need a change of fortune at that venue.
Who do you think should be leading the line next Sunday?
Darren N
Jesus scored, so he should be rewarded with a starting place
Gab Jesus is just BETTER! The best attacking player in the Arsenal squad.
When Jesus is fit he starts, I wish people would stop acting like there’s competition between the 2 because there really isn’t.
MA will always start Jesus when fit, there’s zero evidence to suggest otherwise. Maybe Eddie will get to start cup games.
So you dont, apparently, believe there is competition between two forwards who are expected to get a lot of goals, even though only one or the other generally plays as a starter.
Interesting, though unusual take, I suggest. You may well think, as you have explained, that you prefer one to the other but to suggest there is NOT competition , IMO makes you an outlier.
There is competition obviously at training but not in terms of the starting player selection, not from what we’ve seen over the past few years.
A fully fit Jesus will always be chosen over Eddie for our EPL games.
Whether is makes me an outlier is irrelevant if it’s true, how many EPL games has Eddie started when Jesus is fully fit?
Gabriel Jesus should start, only if he is 100% fit. Otherwise Nketiah will do the job first starting the match, then potentially subbed with Jesus later. The season is long. We shouldn’t compromise players based on one game.
The Everton clash is a massive game, Jesus seems to be in a better Nick, looking hungry and sharp and that spells trouble for any opposition.
Arsenal has to go with the experience talisman.
I don’t think it’s a good idea for two reasons. Firstly,we have Champions League a couple of days after Everton and generally a lot of football after the break. Having both of our strikers against Everton could remove the option of having a fresh player for the other matches. Jesus is just from injury therefore managing his minutes could be beneficial to us in the long run.
Secondly,having two strikers could mean sacrificing a midfielder. Considering Everton will pack their midfield with Onana,Gana and Doucure,having fewer numbers in the middle of the park could work against. I’d pick Jesus because he usually drops into midfield. He could add to the numbers in midfield when we are without the ball. With the ball,he can drag Defenders into midfield,creating space for the wingers to run into. Nketiah can play against PSV. Alternatively,Jesus can start and Nketiah can come in around the 70th minute.
Everton will “park the bus”, so Jesus is the better option for this game
I hope Saka performs against Everton because against Man Utd and for England against Ukraine, he has been poor.The number of times he lost possession in these matches was concerning and he really needs to work on his first touch .Despite the success he has had in the past 2/3 seasons, he should not be immune from coming under the microscope particularly with Jesus, Trossard and Neilson waiting in the wings, players who are all comfortable on the right wing.Jesus in particular has been very effective wide right for both Man City and Brazil.
Grandad I much agree that SAKA , like ALL players, needs either to EARN his place , OR be benched!
What helps ME with that philosophy is that I ALWAYS HAVE AND ALWAYS WILL place the needs of the team and club WAY ABOVE any fondness I MAY HAVE FOR ANY PLAYER, OR ANY MANAGER TOO.