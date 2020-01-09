Why Swapping Granit Xhaka for Adrien Rabiot is a bad idea

Granit Xhaka is proven in the Premier League, Adrien Rabiot is not.

Arsenal has been linked with several players in this transfer window although the club has reservations about the players they have been linked to.

The Gunners have had a tough time this season and players have underperformed for much of the campaign.

Fans have also struggled with the team’s performance and some players have borne the brunt of their anger.

Granit Xhaka is one player who has divided opinion among fans since he became an Arsenal player and he fell out spectacularly with the supporters this season.

Since the falling out, he has been stripped of the captain’s armband and he looked unhappy before Mikel Arteta came.

He has, however, continued to be linked with a move away with Hertha Berlin keen to take him on.

Recent reports claim that Arsenal would allow him to leave if they can secure a deal for Juventus’s Adrien Rabiot.

Signing Rabiot to replace Xhaka looks a good deal on paper, but I think it is not and here are my reasons.

Rabiot has struggled to make an impact in Italy, I am fairly sure that he would struggle in the Premier League, at least in the early stages.

Xhaka’s experience in the Premier League also makes him one of our most valuable assets in midfield and selling him for an unknown quantity could cause us to lose all the momentum we have gained so far.

I also believe that Adrien Rabiot is a disruptive player, his problems with PSG before he left them can attest to that.

Xhaka isn’t perfect, but he has been solid for us since Arteta became our manager and he looks like he could get better, signing Rabiot as his replacement is just too much of a gamble for us right now.