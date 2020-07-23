Why the anti-Kroenke plane was a waste of time and money

Anti-Kroenke Plane Was A Waste Of Time And Money by Dan Smith

You would assume fans who pay their hard earned money to hire a plane to fly over Villa Park are quite passionate supporters who must have a decent knowledge on Arsenal?

Therefore, they must know their actions on Tuesday night was the equivalent of setting their own cash on fire.

Stan Kroenke might be told about the banner, view its image on social media, yet you don’t become a billionaire by worrying about a few words. In reality our owner wouldn’t have known we were even playing last night, couldn’t tell you our fixture list, wouldn’t be able to list you our squad (apart from that Ozil guy his employees still haven’t got off his wage bill).

At best he might know we are in the FA Cup Final assumed based on his son flying to England, but Stan Kroenke will stop listening to Josh once he realises the prize money is minimal.

Yet the American has never pretended Arsenal are anything else to him but another brand to add to his portfolio. His cronies have long stressed the company line that the Gunners are self-financed.

Which is why I’m shocked gooners are waiting till the summer to see if Arteta is backed in the transfer market.

It’s unfair on our younger fans who are impressed by Youtubers, giving them false hope that there is any hope.

We got our answer when Luiz and Cedric were given fresh contracts. That’s not a club about to do serious things in pre-season, if we were, they would be free transfers right now.

For over a decade he hasn’t cared. When we were top of the Prem in January and needed a proper keeper but wouldn’t find 2 million for Schwarzer, the amount of big names we lost and never replaced, the manner of how we missed out on buying the likes of Suarez, Higuaín, etc.

If he cared about us challenging, you don’t hire an Emery or Arteta. No reflection on them but you can’t tell me an Allegri, Poch, Ancelotti, were not more qualified. Names who within 5 seconds would have said no to the post once they heard what was in the cookie jar.

It’s great we have a boss who is being honest and putting some pressure on his employers. Yet did we need anyone to really tell us?

Did we really think Arsene Wenger for years just chose to sell stars to rivals and not reinvest the money?

Look at the revenue the Europa League brings in. If we are relying on that for income, then we are in trouble.

The hope is that finishing is our worst position in 25 years might make the Kroenke family feel obliged to give the club a fresh cash injection, yet the business model no longer depends on being in Europe.

Yes of course he would appreciate Champions League money but ever since TV companies were giving billions for 20 clubs to share, it’s no longer imperative we ‘only finish top 4’. Kroenke never cared about progress when we were in the CL every year why would he now?

It makes zero sense that the year he would get out his wallet would be in the middle of a pandemic. I feel sorry for him in that regard. It’s like the Boy Who Cried Wolf. The one year he has a genuine reason to be cautious with his spending coincides with fans demanding investment.

I just can’t see a reluctant spender agreeing to anything until he knows when fans are allowed back into the Emirates. No one wants us to overspend and gamble on no second spike. You don’t become a Billionaire by doing that.

It’s progress that some have realised Silent Stan was the problem the whole time, but the damage has been done.

I wish I had the answer.

How do you get a man who doesn’t care to care?

So next time you want to hire a plane, give the money to the homeless or a charity instead…

Dan Smith