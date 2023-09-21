Why the Arsenal stadium is not called Emirates in the Champions League

Arsenal’s Emirates stadium is referred to as the Arsenal Stadium in the Champions League, and this has prompted some fans to question the reason behind it, considering that it has been sponsored by Emirates for a considerable period.

Emirates has been the stadium’s sponsor since its construction, and for many younger generations of Gunners supporters, this is the only name they have known for the venue.

The club recently made its return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017 and performed brilliantly in their initial match against PSV.

However, fans have been curious as to why their stadium is identified as the Arsenal Stadium in UEFA competitions. The Daily Mail has provided an explanation for this.

According to the report, UEFA does not officially recognise stadium sponsors due to their regulations regarding stadium sponsorship. As a result, in UEFA competitions, every stadium is identified by the name of the club rather than its sponsors’ names.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is the least of our worries and it did not stop us from making a winning start to our Champions League campaign last night.

Our players have started well and hopefully, they will focus on delivering top performances for us for the rest of the season.

Making the knockout stages of the Champions League would be great, but going on to reach the final or win it would be amazing.

