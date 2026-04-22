Why the Gunners can’t play worrying about goal difference

Despite the low mood currently in North London, Arsenal are still in a position most Gooners would have bitten their hand off for in the summer.

Win their remaining games, and their worst-case scenario is that the title is decided on goal difference.

Man City will go top of the table on Wednesday night with any kind of victory at Turf Moor. The fear is that on an evening when Burnley could be relegated, Pep Guardiola would see it as an opportunity to increase the goals scored column.

Every goal is a further blow to the Gunners’ dreams.

Some of our supporters want Mikel Arteta to do the same.

The Newcastle Priority Is Three Points

There is a debate among our fanbase about how our manager should approach the Newcastle fixture. Should he set out to chase goals?

If only it were that simple.

This is not FIFA.

At a time when our team has won once in their last six matches and confidence is low, it is arrogant to be worrying about the size of the winning margin on Saturday. Let us just focus on the win first.

Our manager has to find a solution to his players being able to perform in front of a crowd crippled by anxiety before he can worry about overwhelming the Magpies.

Momentum in sport can change so quickly. The fastest way to do it is with the tactics that brought us to the dance.

Little Steps First

Our manager is not going to change his principles with a month of the season left.

His job is to block out the outside noise.

It is hard enough dealing with a must-win situation without adding complications.

The Spaniard will be aware there is zero room for error, so if we find ourselves with a narrow lead, the reward of more goals by throwing bodies forward is not worth the risk of dropping any more points.

So, little steps first.

Win our next two league games, and we will send Man City, assuming they win their game in hand, six points behind us.

If you offered me a 1-0 victory over the Toon, I would take it.