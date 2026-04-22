Why the Gunners can’t play worrying about goal difference

Despite the low mood currently in North London, Arsenal are still in a position most Gooners would have bitten their hand off for in the summer.
Win their remaining games, and their worst-case scenario is that the title is decided on goal difference.
Man City will go top of the table on Wednesday night with any kind of victory at Turf Moor. The fear is that on an evening when Burnley could be relegated, Pep Guardiola would see it as an opportunity to increase the goals scored column.
Every goal is a further blow to the Gunners’ dreams.
Some of our supporters want Mikel Arteta to do the same.
The Newcastle Priority Is Three Points
There is a debate among our fanbase about how our manager should approach the Newcastle fixture. Should he set out to chase goals?
If only it were that simple.
This is not FIFA.
At a time when our team has won once in their last six matches and confidence is low, it is arrogant to be worrying about the size of the winning margin on Saturday. Let us just focus on the win first.
Our manager has to find a solution to his players being able to perform in front of a crowd crippled by anxiety before he can worry about overwhelming the Magpies.
Momentum in sport can change so quickly. The fastest way to do it is with the tactics that brought us to the dance.
Little Steps First
Our manager is not going to change his principles with a month of the season left.
His job is to block out the outside noise.
It is hard enough dealing with a must-win situation without adding complications.
The Spaniard will be aware there is zero room for error, so if we find ourselves with a narrow lead, the reward of more goals by throwing bodies forward is not worth the risk of dropping any more points.
So, little steps first.
Win our next two league games, and we will send Man City, assuming they win their game in hand, six points behind us.
If you offered me a 1-0 victory over the Toon, I would take it.
They haven’t been worried since January about anything. Why would they worry now?
This manager and the players have 0 pride. Otherwise they wouldn’t stand the mockery they are getting. Or they aren’t good enough. Or both.
Yes o, they haven’t been worried. Their money will still be paid.
Odegaard at the right-sided AM position and Havertz playing the false-nine role have improved our open play performance, which will eventually increase our goal difference if they keep playing there
How have they improved it?
Good question ⁉️
We managed to keep up with Man City’s midfield and score an open play goal
If Odegaard and Havertz didn’t play in their best positions, we would’ve likely lost more than 80% ball possession in the game
It was a mistake by Donaruma? Nothing to do with anything else. And it was one goal, from a mistake?
At this stage being forward thinking,the first objective 1st win, the second is to score as many as possible and don’t stop. Think less than that is playing into Citys hands. Because thats what they will be thinking.
I think, assuming we win all of our 5 matches, even winning one of them with 4-5 goals would be enough for superior goal difference. I can see City winning all of their matches but not by much.
Lets start by putting Newcastle to the sword. 3-0/4-1 please.
that won’t happen mate
the pressure on Saturday is huge
maybe Burnely at home ?
Improving our goal difference and winning go hand in hand.
We cant go into the remaining 5 games thinking just 3 points will do. If that’s the case, why dont we simply win each game 1-0 and collect 15 points?
The fact is, we are now in a straight 5 game shoot out vs City.
Both points and goals will be vital – whilst being wary of each of our opponents and giving them respect.
So, with the teams we’re facing, we need to put them to the sword and try to score as many as possible – cos you well know that City will be doing the same.
We know that defensively we’re sound and in the main, able to keep those teams out.
Goals will bring momentum and positivity all round, and will also raise confidence throughout the team and individuals too – not to mention, the fans.
The time has come for cool and calm heads – yet with the urgency and intensity that the PL is likely to be decided by GD.
•Total Points
•Goal Difference
•Goals Scored
•Head-to-Head Records
•Away Goals in Head-to-Heads
•Play Off
It could only get to number four in our situation
Newcastle have lost their last 4 (I think) in all comps – oh how we love ending a bad run, plus a goal drought!
Not going to be easy, especially with our defence being really off lately.
Obviously I want us to win the league and will be ecstatic if (very big if) we do, however, the team have had so many chances not only in this season, but the previous 3, to put this to bed and I’ve not seen enough from them to suggest this season will be any different!
Both are very much needed win all the 5 games or win 4, draw 1 and score more goals because it will definitely count. There’s no pitying or petting them they are the ones that put themselves in the quagmire. At Stamford bridge Brighton rose from 1 goal down to win 3/1 within 10 minutes remaining as Chelsea went 1 man down around 80 minutes. Arteta and his players couldn’t win with more than 65 minutes they even ended up equalizing to 10 man Chelsea playing defensive and possessive football. Last night Brighton still fired in 3 goals past 5 man defense Chelsea even West Ham pummeled Wolves 4 -0, do Brighton and West Ham possess more fire powers compared to Arsenal? The ans is NO, everything boils down to manager’s and players mentality and approach to games. What about selections? Since Martinell and Kai came in the second half and combined to score that 90th minute goal at Sporting Arteta now decided to be starting them in our matches and we have never won any. Martinell delivers most from the bench but Arteta never learns. Look at how O’Reilly has become formidable but Arteta have stiffled MLS & Ethan Nwaneri, who knows Max Dowman might follow. Can’t the manager put C. Norgaard as DM in place of Zubimendi and send Zubimendi up front, same goes for Rice send him up front and play MLS as Dm, if you doubt go and rewatch our CL match with ATHM from the time MLS started linking up with the front ATHM defense went into disarray. The goals are drying up because our set pieces and corners have been discovered so the defenders have not been really scoring as they used to, as for the attackers until we start playing attacking football they’ll be hardly scoring much. It’s been confirmed that Arsenal has the best defense so why insist on playing defensive and possessive football? The manager can go on featuring his favorites, they should just go on play and win the remaining games and score more goals for that’s what they being paid for.