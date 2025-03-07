Why the next Arsenal sporting director has a bigger job to do than Edu

Edu was Arsenal’s sporting director during a turbulent period in the club’s history, but his successor may face an even greater challenge. Arsenal is looking to replace Edu at the end of this season, with several names reportedly on their shortlist. His departure came as a surprise, especially since the club appeared to be making tangible progress under his leadership. Everyone at Arsenal seemed to be on the same page, and he had been granted significant power to oversee the team’s direction, but it seems his time at the club has come to an end.

Edu oversaw a difficult period for Arsenal, yet the team showed visible improvements, and his successor will inherit a club with heightened expectations. The person chosen to replace him will have a monumental task ahead, with significant pressure to continue Arsenal’s upward trajectory. One of the key responsibilities of his successor will be to make swift and effective decisions, as the club is in a position where any missteps could have a detrimental impact on their progress.

In Edu’s final months at the club, he made astute decisions, particularly in the transfer market. He identified and secured the right players who played crucial roles in helping Arsenal stay competitive, keeping them in the race for the league title until the final day of the season. His partnership with Mikel Arteta was also pivotal, as they worked together on key strategies and decisions that elevated the team to new heights.

The challenge for Edu’s successor will not only be to maintain Arsenal’s progress but also to win over the fans. This will largely depend on how well the team performs after their first transfer window under the new sporting director. A successful transfer window, along with visible improvement on the pitch, will go a long way in earning the trust of both supporters and the wider football community.