Why the Omens are actually in Arsenal’s favour ahead of Anfield clash

There has been much written about Arsenal’s terrible run of results when we face Liverpool at Anfield, with the Gunners returning to a ground where they are winless in a decade.

But the fact is that Arsenal are a different kettle of fish this time around. We are in tip-top form and are aiming for an amazing 8th win in a row, and our 4th successive victory away from home.

Admittedly Liverpol are hoping their home form can get them over the line, as they aim for their 8th unbeaten League game in a row at Anfield, but, in current form they have not won any of their last three fixtures, although they were all away there are hardly firing on all cylinders.

But if we look at Arsenal’s record this season at our supposed ‘bogey grounds’ we find a completely different story again.

At Stamford Bridge, we hadn’t won a game since 2011, but we beat the Blues 1-0 this time around.

At Tottenham, we hadn’t won an away game since 2014, but we had an emphatic (and ecstatic!) 2-0 win back in January.

So there is no reason at all that we can’t do the same to Liverpool, and hopefully another clean sheet as well…

And here is one more omen that is worth knowing and worth remembering. The last time Arsenal faced Liverpool on April 9th (in 2004) we beat them 4-2 and went on to win the title.

Fear not, historical records are there to be broken!

COYG!

