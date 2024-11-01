Why the pessimists are totally wrong to write off Arsenal’s title chances already

Arsenal are not far off the same points total at this stage last season despite tougher fixtures.

After nine rounds of Premier League action this season, Arsenal have found themselves on 18 points thanks to 5 wins, 3 draws and a loss with an average of two points per game.

People outside the club, pundits and opposition fans alike have already started to write us off for the Premier League crown due to our points tally so far, even some sections of our own fanbase don’t think we have any chance of finally making it third time lucky this season.

Considering how we’ve seemingly bottled a lead at the top in past then you wouldn’t blame anyone for thinking we won’t win the crown, given we’re currently five points off Manchester City at the top of the table.

Nevertheless, we should know that our aforementioned points total of 18 points is just three points off the same stage last season when we were on 21 points after gameweek nine.

I know some of us maybe wondering how on Earth is this good thing, well it isn’t until you compare the fixtures at this stage of last season and this one. We faced all of Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham inside the first nine games of last season.

However considering we had all but one at home, it was a more easier fixture schedule to navigate than this season’s, where we’ve had to face all of Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester City away from home with only Liverpool being a home fixture. Those four clubs accounted for all of last season’s top five barring Arsenal which made it an even tougher schedule to navigate.

All due respect to Manchester United and Chelsea, however they were teams that didn’t pose the same threat as Tottenham and Villa this season. Furthermore, we didn’t have to navigate last season’s first nine games with the amount of absentees we’ve had this season. We’ve had a lot of injuries to very important players, so important that their presence could’ve single handedly won us some of the games in which we dropped points this season.

After all this factors we’re still only three points adrift at the same stage last season, and given that we went on to arguably have the best campaign in the Emirates era despite an easier fixture schedule and without the same level of absentees, then we can absolutely be optimistic of the season ahead.

We’ll soon have our key players back, Manchester City are facing their own problems with injuries, Liverpool looked like a team we can beat, and there’ll be so many twist and turns over the course of the season.

It’s not a given that anyone is a shoo-in for the gong at the end of the season, and Arsenal are only going to get better as we progress…

What are your thoughts on this gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

