Why Tierney must replace Zinchenko when Arsenal visit West Ham

Why Zinchenko must be dropped. by Vivek Julka

Oleksandr Zinchenko has to be dropped now. As good as he is going forward, he has been defensively frail this season.

People have realised this now as he let us down at a crucial moment at Anfield leading to Liverpool’s late equalizer on Sunday.

Also, in our home game against Man City, he was constantly giving the ball away and not in his position for the goals.

He is very good footballer but defensively he is not as good as Kieran Tierney. The game was crying out for Tierney to be brought on around the 60th minute as we were under pressure, but Mikel Arteta made the substitution too late, subsequently conceding.

Jamie Carragher had his say on Zinchenko and told Sky Sports after the game, as quoted by The Metro: “He’s brilliant on the ball but lets them down defensively at the last minute.”

“You need to be more aggressive – the league title is on the line. That can’t happen. It’s almost like he’s in training, there’s got to be more intensity from him.”

We cannot afford to have these mistakes at this point of the season, especially with Man City right behind us. Mistakes like this will cost us the title.

In my opinion, Tierney should have started the Liverpool game, but he must start against West Ham.

