Why Tierney must replace Zinchenko when Arsenal visit West Ham

Why Zinchenko must be dropped. by Vivek Julka
Oleksandr Zinchenko has to be dropped now. As good as he is going forward, he has been defensively frail this season.
People have realised this now as he let us down at a crucial moment at Anfield leading to Liverpool’s late equalizer on Sunday.
Also, in our home game against Man City, he was constantly giving the ball away and not in his position for the goals.
He is very good footballer but defensively he is not as good as Kieran Tierney. The game was crying out for Tierney to be brought on around the 60th minute as we were under pressure, but Mikel Arteta made the substitution too late, subsequently conceding.
Jamie Carragher had his say on Zinchenko and told Sky Sports after the game, as quoted by The Metro: “He’s brilliant on the ball but lets them down defensively at the last minute.”
“You need to be more aggressive – the league title is on the line. That can’t happen. It’s almost like he’s in training, there’s got to be more intensity from him.”
We cannot afford to have these mistakes at this point of the season, especially with Man City right behind us. Mistakes like this will cost us the title.
In my opinion, Tierney should have started the Liverpool game, but he must start against West Ham.
Vivek Julka
I think Zinchenko’s defending abilities will be enough to man-mark Bowen and we’ll need Zinchenko’s playmaking abilities to win the ball possession
Bowen isn’t as dangerous as Salah and Fabianski’s distribution skills aren’t as good as Allison’s, so Tierney won’t be required at the beginning of the game
Tierney’s defending and dribbling skills could be more useful in the last thirty minutes of the match, when we need to maintain our lead, do counter-attack or cross from the left byline
@GAI. I disagree with you on this even though you made valid points.
Reason being he needs game time ahead of Man City game to be match fit for the Man City game. Otherwise Mahrez would take OZ apart. KT needs to ready for Mahrez
A compromise would be to give him the 2nd half against West Ham and maybe similar time for game against Southampton.
Thirty minutes in the second half against West Ham and Southampton should be enough to prepare Tierney for our visit at the Etihad
We’d likely increase our winning chances in those two games if Zinchenko dictates the tempo
Completely disagree. Against a team like West Ham he needs to start so we can dominate, like he’s helped us do all season.
It’s a shame how many of our beloved fans want Tierney gone and are even branding about disgraceful figures such as £35m.
While I don’t want Zinchenko dropped at the moment, I also am of the opinion that Tierney should play against West Ham so as to be ready to start against City. Zinchenko shouldn’t be anywhere near the City game. Not as a punishment but as a necessary measure to not lose the City match
Zinchenko must not be dropped vs west ham, he was following the gameplan and unfortunately liverpool turned the table on us hence he suffered because constantly defending is his weak point. That being said there should be more rotation at Left back to keep tierney happy with his minutes and sharp. We have two very good LB with different style that allows us to adapt as goes for RB.
Zinchenko should not be anywhere near LB when we need to be defensively sound, compact, and composed.
It’s not the first time he was exposed defensively, and it’s not ending anytime soon.
Personally Zinchenko should be competing with Xhaka at CM, not playing LB. He will get roasted if he plays LB against CIty, don’t doubt for a minute that Pep knows exactly how to get at Zinchenko and turn the inverted LB tactic to a disadvantage for us.
There is a dogged determination about Arteta which could yet rebound on him, and his failure to start Tierney is a classic example of his stubbornness.Despite mediocre performances from Zinchenko of late, I very much doubt if our Manager will change our tactical set up although his mentor at Man City has done so recently.Pep has set up in a 3-4-3 formation with the emphasis on physical domination in midfield where Rodri, Stones, DB and Gundagen overpower the opposition.The 3-4-3 becomes a 3-6-1 when they lose possession with the aim of recovering the ball asap.Arteta, on the other hand has stuck with the same formation throughout the season, and given our position in the League he can justifiably point out the effectiveness of his tactics.However, there are critical games on the horizon which we simply cannot afford to lose, and with respect to our young Manager ,a more cautious approach ,based on propping up our defence, may well be appropriate.I doubt if he will make changes in shape of personnel against West Ham but I sincerely hope he does against City.
It’s comments like this that made many call out others and accuse them of having an agenda against the manager. Despite the positives, he is stubborn and clearly has favorite players. Why on earth does Saka never get subbed off in matches even though he’s clearly mediocre and overpowered by the opposition. Even against Liverpool, Saka should have come off and not Jesus. I love what Arteta is doing at our club but it’s difficult not to point out his clearly obvious avoidable errors which I also believe he will stubbornly stick to against our future oppositions, something Guardiola doesn’t do
Would we be top of the league had Tierney been our LB this season ?
Pretty simple answer really .
Tierney is one dimensional and is suspect himself against top opposition,all this after zinchenko had a poor game against one of the best players on the planet ,calls for him to be dropped are way over the top IMO let’s hope Arteta sticks to what as got us to the top of the league .