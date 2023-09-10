Why Tomiyasu could be a good replacement for Gabriel if Brazilian is injured

One piece of unfortunate news arising from the international break for Arsenal is the potential injury to Gabriel Magalhaes, which would be a significant setback for the Gunners.

Gabriel is a crucial player for the team, and Mikel Arteta is counting on him to excel in this campaign. This is why Arsenal turned down offers for his signature in the last transfer window, even when he wasn’t a regular starter.

With injuries to Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey, Arsenal would be reluctant to lose him. However, they may already have a replacement within their squad.

According to Football London, Takehiro Tomiyasu played as a centre-back for Japan in their match against Germany and performed admirably. The Japanese star is a versatile defender who can play on both flanks and as a centre-back.

His success in that role suggests that Arsenal could trust him to fill in there if Gabriel needs to rest, rather than rushing the former Lille player back onto the pitch.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is one of our best defenders and much stronger than Tomi at centre-back. However, we can avoid putting him in any game if he is not ready for action.

If we force him to play, he could aggravate the problem, which will cost us even more in the long term.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…