Why Tottenham clash is absolutely crucial for Arsenal’s Top Four ambitions

Man United’s defeat to Wolves last night was an excellent result for Arsenal as it now means that if the Red Devils win their one game in hand over the Gunners, we will still be one point to the good over Rangnick’s team.
West Ham’s recent results have also resulted in the Gunners being one point ahead of our East London neighbours, with an equal amount of games played. So, basically this leaves Tottenham are the only team that can catch us if they win their two games in hand.
So maybe we are lucky that we are playing them next as a win at White Hart Lane would give us a slight advantage over them in the race for Top Four, but that is by no means going to be an easy game, considering that Antonio Conte has improved their play and our massive rivalry means that the game could go either way.
The current ‘race for Top Four’ looks like this….
……..Played…Points
Arsenal…20……35
West Ham..20……34
Sp*rs…..18……33
Man Utd…19……31
BUT a defeat could prove disatrous for us. The problem is that the North London Derby is the very last game in the next round of EPL games, and in the meantime, both Man United and West Ham will be playing before we go to Tottenham.
West Ham actually play twice. They are at home to Norwich on the 12th Jan, which is 90% to be a home win, and then they are at home again against Leeds on the 16th in the game before we play Tottenham. If they win that (as is likely), they could be 5 points ahead of us.
Man United have a tougher game on the the 15th when they go to Villa Park, but again they will be favourites to win. So if they do, then the table will look like this before we play our rivals….
……. Played….Points
West Ham..22……40
Arsenal…20……35
Man Utd…20……34
Sp*rs…..18……33
So now you can imagine where we will be if Tottenham beat us. We would be in 6th place, with the Hammers 5 points ahead, Tottenham 1 point ahead with a game in hand, and United 1 point bahind with a game in hand.
Now THAT would put a completely different complexion on our chances in the Top Four Race, wouldn’t it?
But if we WIN, we’ll be in 5th with a game in hand on West Ham…..
COYG!
30 CommentsAdd a Comment
Glad this has been written! A lot of fans have been running around claiming we are 4th when it really hasn’t been secured at all!
If we lose against Spurs we’ll be the joke of the EPL and North London along with being in a poor position.
Wrong…..If Spurs win they will be a point above with 2 games in hand
Well at the present moment we are 4th and who
knows how many future fixtures will be postponed
by Cvid. And regardless of how painful and
embarrassing it might be for you and Arsenal fans
to stomach Spuds are on a good run of form under
Conte and are legitimate challengers for top 4.
You also might want to glance and compare both clubs
upcoming fixtures list, Spuds have the likes of Chelsea,
Wolves, City, Man U, West Ham and Everton in there
next eight matches. In that same time Arsenals
toughest test on paper will be a road trip to Wolves. I
concede many road games fill this fixture list but
Arsenal will be favored in every match.
Certainly a long way to go but I like our chances ,
especially if we can nick a result @ WHL
A defeat against Spurs isn’t the end of the race, there’ll be 17 more games to decide that for Arsenal and 19 to decide for Spurs…
“IF” “IF” “IF” enough if’s, it’s only on paper they have any advantage until the game is played. Games in hand don’t count, game played is what matters in the top 4 race.
Personally, I think having those games pile up is actually a disadvantage
“We would be in 6th place, with the Hammers 5 points ahead, Tottenham 1 point ahead with a game in hand”
Would Spurs not still have 2 games to us in hand after they play us?
Correct 😂😂 COYS
if we played like we did against man city (1st half) then I’m sure the three points is ours
Couldn’t agree more with this article .
I believe it will be between both teams for forth as Man Utd seem to have run their course already where as us and spuds have picked up over the last month ,spurs have the conte affect which will definitely come in handy but after our game with them we have quite an easier run of games ,only downside is partey is now missing which leaves a big hole to fill in the middle ,also pepe who no matter what fans think of him will still have a part to play and will leave us short if we were to get an injury on the wings or up top .
Losing to spurs would just be a disaster in bragging rights and not in ultimate league positions. There is still very nearly half the season left and lots can happen. Gonna be an exciting bumpy ride though.
No guarantee that westham will win their next 2games. So all this is just hypothetical. 54 points to play for game by game and we see where it all ends up.
It will be a setback. Nothing more. Nothing less. I’m confident that Ardensl are building something that can cope with one NLD loss and 51 points still up for grabs.
Tottenham can afford to lose to Arsenal as they still have two games in hand.
No pressure on the Arsenal 🤭
I thought this site said said NO spuds!
Nick smells like rotting potatoes.
To finish 4th, we have got to win the NLD. Otherwise we just stick to the 6th finish target
Conte is lucky to have Harry Kane, similar to the dominant CFs he had at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter. If Kane wasn’t fit, Conte would likely have not been able to win consistently
@gai
Song, has been on song more for them than Kane.
👍 Son worries me!
Son is dangerous in counter-attacks only, whereas Kane can easily hold off our CBs and link up with Spuds’ midfielders
What is the 6th finish target exactly? Never heard MA mention it?
That’s the most realistic target after an bad season last year and our CF problem this season. The newcomers need time to gel with their new teammates as well
Spuds is an absolutely vital game, a must win and we have the squad too win. A defeat would be a right kick in the nuts.
It is going to be a very long second half of season with many changes to league position yet, i personally wouldn’t just rule Man Utd out, a couple of signings and a fit Pogba again will improve their chances, even if Spurs manage to win the NLD at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (White Hart Lane was knocked down a few years ago) then as you say we then have a run of difficult games and the 2 games in hand are by no means easy but I’m sure Arsenal will then have a bit of a similar run of difficult games, it’s going to be close between 4 teams for the top 4 and i hope Spurs manage to do it but i wouldn’t write any of them teams off finishing in 4th.
This is a very hypothetical analysis. Have faith in them plsyers me fellow Gunners. Our lads are all still in building, and the building will continue for awhile. Have faith. This is a long run.
Long way to go guys
Isn’t it good to have this conversation though, after the last couple of seasons we have had and the first three games of this season
OT.. Liverpool have formally requested their Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg with Arsenal be postponed following a further Covid-19 outbreak.
Villa had to field their academy players against Pool in the FA cup as their first team had covid. Why can’t Pool?
Agree most teams are happy to play the second string in this comp, i dont see why it would need to be postponed.
It would be disappointing if they did.
Personally I think if any teams want a game postponed then they should just forfeit the match. I guarantee you that there will suddenly be miraculous recoveries if the club is hit for points on the table.
I’ll be gutted if the game is postponed till Salla and Mane back.
Was hoping we could take advantage of their absence
It matters not a jot except for bragging rights as the spuds will still have 2 games in hand.
We could smash them 5 nil but if this team is capable to losing to an Everton side with no form in over 2 decades, it is capable to drop 3 points against any future opposition.
I for one am not getting carried away with this “purple patch’ as let’s not forget for however well we played in the first half against Shitty… we still dropped 3 points.
I’m taking each game as it comes without any expectations and only hope for a performance worthy of the badge. Which is what I got on Saturday except for the typical ill discipline.
The key to our season is not beating our noisy neighbours but consistently putting in performances that puts 3 points on the board. (It would be good though😉)
I don’t know why we are concerned about a game in 2 weeks time. Still got 3 games to play between now and then
Fair point. 🤣
I got caught up in the hypothetical euphoria🙃