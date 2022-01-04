Why Tottenham clash is absolutely crucial for Arsenal’s Top Four ambitions

Man United’s defeat to Wolves last night was an excellent result for Arsenal as it now means that if the Red Devils win their one game in hand over the Gunners, we will still be one point to the good over Rangnick’s team.

West Ham’s recent results have also resulted in the Gunners being one point ahead of our East London neighbours, with an equal amount of games played. So, basically this leaves Tottenham are the only team that can catch us if they win their two games in hand.

So maybe we are lucky that we are playing them next as a win at White Hart Lane would give us a slight advantage over them in the race for Top Four, but that is by no means going to be an easy game, considering that Antonio Conte has improved their play and our massive rivalry means that the game could go either way.

The current ‘race for Top Four’ looks like this….

……..Played…Points

Arsenal…20……35

West Ham..20……34

Sp*rs…..18……33

Man Utd…19……31

BUT a defeat could prove disatrous for us. The problem is that the North London Derby is the very last game in the next round of EPL games, and in the meantime, both Man United and West Ham will be playing before we go to Tottenham.

West Ham actually play twice. They are at home to Norwich on the 12th Jan, which is 90% to be a home win, and then they are at home again against Leeds on the 16th in the game before we play Tottenham. If they win that (as is likely), they could be 5 points ahead of us.

Man United have a tougher game on the the 15th when they go to Villa Park, but again they will be favourites to win. So if they do, then the table will look like this before we play our rivals….

……. Played….Points

West Ham..22……40

Arsenal…20……35

Man Utd…20……34

Sp*rs…..18……33

So now you can imagine where we will be if Tottenham beat us. We would be in 6th place, with the Hammers 5 points ahead, Tottenham 1 point ahead with a game in hand, and United 1 point bahind with a game in hand.

Now THAT would put a completely different complexion on our chances in the Top Four Race, wouldn’t it?

But if we WIN, we’ll be in 5th with a game in hand on West Ham…..

COYG!