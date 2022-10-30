Why Tottenham fans are envious of Arsenal’s “youthful, energetic swagger”

Premier League legend explains why Arsenal are a big problem for Spurs

The Gunners have had an exceptional start to the current campaign, in which they see themselves sit second in the table.

They are just a point behind current PL champions Man City, with a game-in-hand. Many have already started considering them as serious title contenders.

It’s not a fluke that the North London outfit are sitting close to the summit of the league table. Mikel Arteta’s men have dominated most games until now, and that too with panache.

They have not just become a winning team, but a team that is attracting eyeballs with the way they are playing.

Jamie Carragher: “Conte has a major problem at Tottenham Hotspur. It is called Arsenal. One team in North London is generating headlines for playing with a youthful, energetic swagger. The other is seen as more pragmatic and counter attacking.” [@Telegraph] pic.twitter.com/EZ14UBhqyV — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) October 29, 2022

Former Premier League legend and current pundit Jamie Carragher believes that the style of play of Arsenal is what is making the Spurs fans envious.

“Conte has a major problem at Tottenham Hotspur,” wrote Carragher in The Telegraph. “It is called Arsenal. One team in North London is generating headlines for playing with a youthful, energetic swagger. The other is seen as more pragmatic and counterattacking.

🗣️ “You can see why they are where they are. It’s more than a start now. A lot of credit goes to Mikel [Arteta].” Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says Arsenal are worthy of their top of the league status and expects a tough game at the Emirates on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/zvk0HHol6i — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 28, 2022

The former defender continued, “Neither side is ‘right’ or ‘better’ in their approach – it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta or Conte win more trophies at the end of their respective reigns – but Tottenham supporters are looking at their rivals and craving similar edge-of-the-seat football.”

Carragher is right. None of this “pretty football” will matter if the Gunners fail to achieve their current season goal: qualification to the Champions League.

At the moment, Arteta has the luxury to achieve that via two competitions and he wouldn’t want the opportunity to slip through his fingers, especially after the amazing start to the season.

Recent results have somewhat brought back fears that fatigue and injury can prove to be detrimental in Arsenal’s quest for a top four spot.

But a good winter transfer window can give the team a fresh spring in their step. After the team’s impressive start to the campaign, Arteta will have more pointers on his notepad to convince the owners to splash the cash again.

Yash Bisht