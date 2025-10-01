Why ‘Towel Gate’ Made Newcastle Look Small-Time in Defeat

With questionable penalty decisions, Gabriel avoiding a red card and our late winner at St James’ Park, it is easy to forget a bizarre moment in the first half when Calafiori was booed by the crowd and eventually warned not to use Nick Pope’s towel to dry the ball before a throw-in.
The Italian noticed the towel between the goal and the corner flag and thought, as everyone on the pitch is a grown adult, his opponents would not be so petty as to complain that the 23-year-old had taken something that was not his. Maybe he should have asked first.
Twenty-four hours earlier at Selhurst Park, before taking a throw-in that set up Crystal Palace’s winner against Liverpool, Jefferson Lerma was allowed to use a towel in stoppage time. Our defender was not allowed to do so in the first half on Sunday. Some say Calafiori was attempting to waste time, but it is worth stressing that it was goalless at the time and Arsenal were on top.
Some Gooners already think that one rule exists for the rest while the Gunners get treated differently. Of course, if officials really were corrupt and had an agenda to cost us the title, why not send Gabriel off for what many thought was an obvious red-card offence.
Towels and the Rules
I can confirm that towels not being used at St James’ Park this weekend, but at other grounds, is not part of a conspiracy to hurt us. The actual protocol is similar to the multi-ball system: both teams must agree before kick-off if they want access to towels on the sidelines. They would then be evenly distributed on both sides of the pitch.
Even if they had been, our player would still have been breaking protocol as you are not allowed to bring towels back from other areas, you are only meant to use what has been put out on your side. That is why any team coached by Sam Allardyce or Tony Pulis would have the ball boy or girl waiting with a towel in hand.
That the only towel visible on Sunday was the keeper’s suggests that Newcastle had not agreed or Arsenal forgot to ask. There is no protocol that every set of manager and captain must have that conversation before kick-off because it is quite trivial.
Calafiori is a professional and he clearly did not realise he was doing anything wrong because it seemed so harmless.
The Spirit of the Game
The referee was technically following the letter of the law but he would not have interjected had it not been pointed out to him. It just makes Newcastle look bad and is another example of the Magpies not being the club they were in the 1990s when they were everyone’s second team.
In his final year in North London, Arsène Wenger warned that a section of our fanbase was in danger of jeopardising the proud values Arsenal stood for. When Mikel Arteta returned to the Emirates, one of the first things he stressed was about having principles on and off the pitch and not tolerating anyone who does not meet that ethos.
Not all managers, owners or supporters care about that. I grew up with Kevin Keegan wanting to entertain the Geordies. Now Eddie Howe orders his squad to find every conceivable way to get under our skin and unsettle us.
Across the division, long throws seem to be popular. Maybe there is a sports scientist who will tell you the advantage of the ball not being dried properly. I accept that football is a multi-million-pound business with thousands on the line in matches. If you can get an advantage you are going to take it, but it is not a great look.
If I were part of the Toon Army I would want my team worrying about being better than us on the pitch, not telling tales because someone stole a towel. A bad weekend for Newcastle in many ways.
Dan Smith
You’d think you actually won something by beating us at home. You still won’t win the league, or the CL, or anything else. We may have been everyones second team in the 90’s. But Arsenal will always be the second team in Premier League finishes, finals etc.
David McAllister,
Still bitter about Sunday I see. It makes me laugh when we’re accused of over celebrating. If you score a late winner, your entitled to celebrate it.
What did you expect the players to do, jog over to Gabriel and say jolly good show Gabs, now lets go and give a gentle hand clap in front of our adoring fans.
Instead of having a pop at my team, maybe you should take a closer look at your team. Especially the thug element that’s in your side. It’s called football, not the WWF. 🤦♂️
Ha ha, living rent free in your head as usual 🤫
What an absolute loser you must be to come here, to an article about a towel incident of all things, to disrespect a team who have surpassed every single achievement yours has ever made. Newcastle, along with Spurs, are by far the top flights biggest underachievers. Your club is so weak you spend all game fouling and time-wasting then you claim the opposition are instead doing it. Laughable mentality and clearly no idea of sportsmanship.
And we did win something by beating you; the match and three points. Don’t be so pathetic and classless in defeat.
We might win the league and/or CL, we also may not, nobody is making such arrogant and braindead comments here – what ever happens won’t be because you’re more clued up than anyone, you seem the total opposite. Besides, you and your lot can only dream of being second in anything. And ‘everyone’s second team in the 90s’? By what, winning nothing except one time nearly winning the league and totally buckling instead? Check our trophy cabinet and then yours. Oh and maybe check your club’s owners and what those barbaric scumbags did to Jamal Khashoggi and anyone else who dare stand up to the Saudi dictator.
Enjoy your match in the CL tonight, you’re only in it due to some dodgy final day of the season officiating which screwed over Villa.
Send my regards to your hero, Isak…
Is there anyone who thinks that this adds fuel to the fire with those who believe there’s a conspiracy against us?, I hope not.
The player is wearing a shirt, and if the ball needs drying use the shirt. Players of old used this method, and yes the shirts maybe a different fabric now. But they will still dry the ball, as you do see some still using this method.
All though I’ve commented on this article, and now I’m sort of contradicting myself on what I’m about to say. But this is a non-story really isn’t it?.🤷♂️
If Arsenal signed Woltemade in the summer, there would’ve likely not been a towel incident as Newcastle might’ve struggled to score
This match had everything to be a classic only rival by the 3 – 2 win against Boumeounth.
But the referee should have ignore Pope request, I have quite a few kids at my house from time to time they come calling and complaining, ninty nine percent it has much to do about nothing.
Surely the towel will be talk about for a long time to come, in fact it will be use when referring to this particular. classic at Newcastle
I’m thinking both teams must have agreed to the use of towels otherwise Pope wouldn’t be allowed to use one and presumably if both weren’t in agreement then Pope should have been told not to as well. Regarding there fans booing Calafiori, most players taking corners, throw ins etc are booed by the opposition. At the end of the day though it’s all very petty but if someone used my towel at the swimming pool I’d complain too 😊
‘Gabriel should’ve had a red card’ it’s a shame a Gooner is writing this without adding in Tonali did the same to Saka and Gyokeres had even worse done to him. Makes me feel the author didn’t watch the full match.
If a child bites but tells you that another child did something bad as well , does that make it okay ?
So if that applies to children surely it should apply to adults as well ?
It’s really a shame that you are insisting that Gabriel should have had a red card. Gabriel’s action was inappropriate but it is highly debatable that it was violent. Arsenal fans really ought to be more nuanced in their comments.