Why was Arteta experimenting with the Arsenal defenders at Forest?

Is Arteta Over Complicating The Full Back Role ? by Dan Smith
Every season there is a trend others latch onto, usually led by those who are successful.
In the last couple of years, it’s been the use of full backs. Jurgen Klopp introduced a formation where having a hard working midfield meant his left and right back were his most attacking weapons.
This campaign Arsenal and Man City have introduced systems where defenders alter positions when they have the ball.
Zinchenko’s intelligence to time when to step into midfield was crucial to us being top of the table for so long.
John Stones stepping up from centreback to become an additional midfielder is one of the reasons City have retained their title.
I feel sorry for a youngster these days who grows up with dreams of being a defender.
Once upon a time, being decent in the air, timing your tackle and having a reading of the game were the qualities you needed to be a defender at a professional level.
Now you need so much more ….
These tactics took the opposition by surprise, but like most things, rival managers found solutions to deal with the issue, which is their job.
Mikel Arteta claimed Arsenal still had something to play for at the City Ground, but you wouldn’t think that as he seemed to experiment with his back 4.
Surely, he wouldn’t have done that had we not lost against Brighton?
Before kicking off on Saturday, pundits and fans were trying to work out who our manager intended to play where?
At times I’m not sure our players even knew ,as they passed the ball sideways for 90 minutes never looking like scoring.
We had our usual centreback playing left back for us for the first time, our usual right back being asked to play in the middle, and our DM a makeshift right back.
To clarify, those decisions were not based on injuries. A recognised left back and centreback were sat on the bench.
Some suggested that with Tierney and Holding expected to leave in the summer they didn’t start due to them avoiding injury?
Both come across too professional to have their integrity questioned, plus Tierney ended up coming on, as we ended up with the back 4 we should have started with.
This simply was our manager overthinking. You can see what he was trying to implement.
In possession he wanted Partey to step into midfield, at which point Kiwior would form a back three.
Or when White strode forward, your left and right back form a back three.
That works if your confident, but with our self-belief low, this was the wrong place and wrong time to be messing around.
Especially when you then in the second half essentially ask your defenders to resume their initial roles. White back on the right, Kiwior back in the middle and Party back in midfield.
Chaos!
One of the moments when this title race began to turn was when Alexander Arnold nutmegged Zinchenko at Anfield. This allowed Liverpool’s full back to get to the bar line and set up the equaliser.
You could argue we never recovered from that moment?
Zinchenko also failed to follow Theo Walcott’s run for Southampton’s second goal at the Emirates.
So while it’s great if your fullbacks are good on the ball, can time when to step into midfield, etc but first and foremost your fullbacks need to be able to defend .
You have to get that balance right.
Sometimes all you need to do is get the basics right.
A Nigel Winterburn and Lee Dixon wouldn’t be as skilful on the ball or know when to change positions.
They equally don’t concede that Liverpool equaliser or Saints second.
England have the same issue with Arnold.
Are his attacking qualities worth his defensive liabilities?
Southgate feels the juice is not worth the squeeze.
Before Arteta worries about which of his defenders can alter positions off the ball, first let’s make sure they can defend first!
Dan
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I think yesterday’s tinkering proved one thing for sure; there was no belief whatsoever that 1st place was attainable and that there was no reason to push City all the way. To me it’s that mentality that creates problems in the focus and performance of the squad. As much as MA wanted to experiment, it was just another backfire in the face. Dan, you are spot on, sir!
He might as well have played the youngster Walters at right back partley never looked comfortable there and had little impact on the game tierney must have been gutted to be on bench think it shows he does not fit into the system Arteta wants to play and can definitely see him being one of quite a few that are sold in the summer!
Arteta’s inverted-LB tactic made us lead EPL for many weeks. Guardiola also didn’t use any fullback to make Man City win EPL this season
After losing Zinchenko, maybe Arteta thought Tierney didn’t meet his requirements for the inverted-LB role. Hence Partey in the inverted-RB position
It was a logical decision, because of Partey’s abilities to dribble and pass in tight spaces. The main problem was Jesus couldn’t hold and win the ball in the final-third, which severely limited his teammates’ options
Jesus hasn’t been the same since his return. I feel for him because he is trying. Unfortunately, he’s not the answer anyway to our lack of goals. We need a top shelf striker who can keep defenses busy and occupied! Preferably tall and strong!!
I’d like to see Watkins or Vlahovic play for Arsenal
I agree with Dan on this one. Sometimes managers do overthink and overload players with specific instructions for specific scenarios but it then inhibits the player to just play naturally. Football is a simple game but becomes complicated with too much rigidity. I feel sorry for Tierney and unless Arteta is willing to play him in his natural position I hope he leaves for a club where he can thrive.
I agree with Dan on his main argument regarding MA’s tinkering.
I took issue with another poster in another article regarding our defence and the claim that it was full of top players and one w/c player and it was so much better than the Wenger days – goals against proves that claim false.
Using Zinchenko at left back, instead of the proven defender Tierney was wrong and why he started Xhaka there yesterday is a mystery.
White being switched to CB and switching Partey, who has been way off form, was yet another weird decision, especially as it interrupted the White /Saka combination.
We were all over the place and Forest seized their opportunity with both hands.
Perhaps MA has been trying this system out in training who knows?
But if one believes we have “top defenders and one w/c defender” why experiment?
It would have been more logical to give Nelson and Nketiah time to show what they can do, rather than mess around with the defence?
Agree on the myth that Wenger never had good defenders,such a load of tosh .
Out of all our defenders only Saliba would I put up there with the best we have had in the last 20 seasons ,also the only cup Arteta won was with the defenders(players ) he inherited strange that .
I originally said would need to spend up to 250 on 4 or 5 top quality players having watched the way the team have crumbled I have to say my opinion has changed and say the figure is 300 mill on 6 top signings it’s highly unlikely this is gona happen but that’s what’s required to challenge for prem league and make us very competitive in the champions league it’s prob more of a dream then reality but it’s good to dream sometimes!
As far as i am concerned, defenders defend and attackers attack. This inverted, false BS is just another thing for opposition coaches to exploit. Our defending at times is woeful and we look wide open. NOT A FAN.