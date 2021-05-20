Why was David Luiz in Arsenal’s new kit launch?

Stop players posing in the new shirts if they will leave!

You know the new season is approaching when Arsenal and teams in general unveil their new kits for the up and coming seasons.

There of course is nothing nicer than seeing the revealing of the new shirts that our team will be stepping out in for the new season. And more often than not, the designers do a good job with the designing and the fans, myself included, are excited to purchase their own ones to wear with pride when supporting the Arsenal.

However, one thing they really gets on my nerves is when it comes to a new season and a new kit will be revealed, players that will be leaving are part of the photoshoot that takes place for the unveiling, on the website and all media and store platforms.

There have been many over previous seasons but one main one that caught my eye this season was David Luiz, who we now know is leaving. He was happily posing for pictures at the kit unveiling as published on arsenal.com.

Now, as nice as it is to see players enjoying kit unveilings, fans who don’t know about transfers as such, will see players like Lacazette (who hasn’t left but we know his contract is up for discussion) and Luiz, and will instantly be happy to see them in the new kit as it gives hope they are staying for another season at least.

Not long after the kit was unveiled though, it was announced that Luiz would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

So, we know Luiz is off but I for one hope Lacazette genuinely is part of the team next season and we can see him on the pitch wearing the new jersey rather than via photos that would just be deleted if he does leave

Gooners what do you make of players posing for the photoshoot in new kits, especially if they know they are leaving?

Shenel Osman